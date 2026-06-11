RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's Birthday Celebrated With Full Fervour; Leaders Cutting Across Party Lines Greet Him
Leaders highlighted Lalu Prasad's consistent defence of secularism and social justice as an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad turned 79 amid celebrations by family, colleagues, and good wishes from politicians cutting across party lines, including Bihar chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary.
The celebrations began at midnight, when family members gathered around him with a couple of cakes at the 10-Circular Road residence where he lives with his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, children and grandchildren.
The celebrations picked up slowly due to a pre-monsoon thunderstorm and rains lashing Patna and other parts of the state. However, by afternoon, RJD workers were out on the streets and at party offices to participate in the functions organised on the occasion. They threw feasts, distributed sweets among the people and stationery among students, donated blood, and performed 'pooja' (prayers) at temples.
Lalu's younger son and Bihar leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his wife Rachel aka Rajshree Yadav, eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member Misa Bharti, and other children were present on the occasion. Tejashwi shared photographs of the midnight celebration along with a one-line post "Happy Birthday Papa!" on social media platform X.
Happy Birthday Papa! pic.twitter.com/NKmSKmXdrl— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 10, 2026
Speaking to media persons later, Tejashwi lauded his father as a champion of the poor and the downtrodden. "We are today celebrating the birthday of the pillar of social justice and secularism, the symbol of brotherhood, and the messiah of the poor. I am not saying this as his son, but because every person, every child, the elderly, and the young of Bihar is inspired by his life of struggle," Tejashwi told reporters.
"Everybody loves Lalu ji from their hearts. He is receiving birthday wishes from all over the country. We thank everyone who sent their good wishes and blessings. We all pray for his good health so that he continues to guide and inspire us with courage," Tejashwi added.
The RJD chief's estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya were not physically present; they joined via video calls during the cake-cutting ceremony and conveyed their birthday greetings online.
Both Tej Pratap and Rohini also shared emotional messages on social media expressing their affection and respect for their father.
जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ पापा! 🎂❤️— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 11, 2026
पापा, मैं आपसे बहुत प्यार करता हूँ। आप मेरे जीवन की सबसे बड़ी ताकत और प्रेरणा हैं। आपने मुझे जीना, संघर्ष करना और हमेशा आगे बढ़ना सिखाया है। आज मैं जो भी हूँ, आपकी सीख, संस्कार और आशीर्वाद की वजह से हूँ। ईश्वर आपको हमेशा स्वस्थ, खुश और… pic.twitter.com/PmfajmqE5I
"Heartfelt birthday wishes, Papa! On this special occasion of your birthday today, I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to be your son," Tej Pratap wrote in his post on X.
"You didn't just give me birth, but also taught me the right way to live. You taught me to struggle, to respect people, to stay strong in difficult circumstances, and to always keep moving forward. Whatever I am today, every success of mine, every identity of mine, and every achievement of my life is the result of your blessings, guidance, and values. I dedicate every achievement of mine to you," Tej Pratap further wrote.
Rohini, who had donated one of her kidneys to Lalu and is currently at loggerheads with the party leadership (read Tejashwi and people close to him), posted an emotional message along with a photograph with her father. She wrote that no one else could take her father's place in her life and pointed out that he held her hand at every step, taught her how to get back up after falling, and stood by her like a shield during every difficult moment.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended birthday greetings to Lalu, wishing him good health and long life. He had started his political journey from the RJD as an MLC and minister in 1999.
"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji. I pray to the Lord for your healthy, long, and illustrious life," Samrat wrote on X.
बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) June 11, 2026
प्रभु से आपके स्वस्थ, दीर्घ एवं यशस्वी जीवन की मंगलकामना करता हूँ।
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin also extended warm birthday wishes to the RJD chief. He highlighted his consistent defence of secularism and social justice as an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country.
Warm birthday wishes to RJD National President Thiru. @LaluPrasadRJD.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 11, 2026
Your consistent defence of secularism and #SocialJustice remains an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country.
Wishing you good health and happiness.@yadavtejashwi pic.twitter.com/nUgUoaLPBm
"Warm birthday wishes to RJD National President Thiru @LaluPrasadRJD. Your consistent defence of secularism and #SocialJustice remains an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country. Wishing you good health and happiness," Stalin wrote in his post.
RJD leaders and workers celebrate
RJD leaders and workers made a beeline for Rabri's residence to wish Lalu on his birthday. They carried sweets, fruits and cakes with them. One group of party workers arrived with a music band to celebrate his birthday. They carried red roses and bouquets. Another group came with a 79kg laddu made of dry fruits.
As the crowd of supporters increased, Rabri led Lalu, who is suffering from several ailments, outside so that the people assembled there could greet him. She later threw a birthday feast at which Lalu served dishes to party workers and leaders.
An RJD leader, Kedar Yadav, rode a bulldozer at Bhagwanpur in Vaishali district with a cake in hand to celebrate the birthday, as well as protest the anti-encroachment policies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in which mostly the poor have suffered.
However, he slipped and fell from the bulldozer. He badly hurt his back in the incident, but continued with the celebration. Lalu is one of the distinguished leaders who had been a member of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, legislative assembly, and legislative council.
He served as the chief minister of undivided Bihar from 1990 to 1997, and later installed his wife Rabri in his place. She ruled from 1997 to 2005. Lalu has also been the Union railway minister. He is also a convict in the infamous Rs 1000 crore Fodder Scam, due to which he stands barred from contesting elections.
Read More