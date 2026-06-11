ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's Birthday Celebrated With Full Fervour; Leaders Cutting Across Party Lines Greet Him

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad turned 79 amid celebrations by family, colleagues, and good wishes from politicians cutting across party lines, including Bihar chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary.

The celebrations began at midnight, when family members gathered around him with a couple of cakes at the 10-Circular Road residence where he lives with his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, children and grandchildren.

The celebrations picked up slowly due to a pre-monsoon thunderstorm and rains lashing Patna and other parts of the state. However, by afternoon, RJD workers were out on the streets and at party offices to participate in the functions organised on the occasion. They threw feasts, distributed sweets among the people and stationery among students, donated blood, and performed 'pooja' (prayers) at temples.

Lalu's younger son and Bihar leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his wife Rachel aka Rajshree Yadav, eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member Misa Bharti, and other children were present on the occasion. Tejashwi shared photographs of the midnight celebration along with a one-line post "Happy Birthday Papa!" on social media platform X.

Speaking to media persons later, Tejashwi lauded his father as a champion of the poor and the downtrodden. "We are today celebrating the birthday of the pillar of social justice and secularism, the symbol of brotherhood, and the messiah of the poor. I am not saying this as his son, but because every person, every child, the elderly, and the young of Bihar is inspired by his life of struggle," Tejashwi told reporters.

"Everybody loves Lalu ji from their hearts. He is receiving birthday wishes from all over the country. We thank everyone who sent their good wishes and blessings. We all pray for his good health so that he continues to guide and inspire us with courage," Tejashwi added.

The RJD chief's estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya were not physically present; they joined via video calls during the cake-cutting ceremony and conveyed their birthday greetings online.

Both Tej Pratap and Rohini also shared emotional messages on social media expressing their affection and respect for their father.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes, Papa! On this special occasion of your birthday today, I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to be your son," Tej Pratap wrote in his post on X.