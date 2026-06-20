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Jharkhand RJD Leaders Hit Back At Congress In-charge K Raju, Demand His Expulsion

Asserting that Raju is unfamiliar with Jharkhand and has arrived to make arbitrary statements, the Jharkhand RJD legislature party leader said such individuals should be expelled from the party. He emphasised that while they stand in rock-solid unity with the JMM, Raju is trying to fracture the unity among alliance partners. He demanded an investigation into Raju's activities.

“Raju lacks understanding. When Sonia Gandhi was being insulted and labelled a ‘foreigner’, our leader Lalu Prasad Yadav silenced detractors by hailing her as the ‘daughter-in-law of India’. Yet today, K Raju is maligning the very party and leaders of that same Lalu Prasad Yadav,” said Paswan.

Jharkhand RJD legislature party leader Suresh Paswan questioned the character of Congress MLAs, noting that Congress MLAs had recently been caught engaging in treachery and betrayal in Bihar. He said that all four RJD MLAs cast their votes for Congress candidate Pranav Jha after showing their ballots to Bhola Yadav, who had been appointed as the election agent for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Labour and Industries Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav criticised Raju, saying that he lacks knowledge of the political and geographical landscape of Bihar and Jharkhand. “Raju ought to be aware of the facts: Whose MLAs were involved in the conspiracy to topple the previous government, and whose MLAs were arrested in Bengal with cash? One of whom is a minister today,” said Yadav.

The minister remarked that Raju has fostered multiple factions within the Congress party. It was one or two of these very factions that colluded with the BJP to orchestrate these events, yet the blame is being shifted onto the RJD and the CPI(ML). “Such allegations have been levelled against us ever since the formation of Jharkhand state. However, our commitment to our leader remains steadfast — they have never sold out nor succumbed to greed. We stand united like a rock with our leaders Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav,” he said. “Our leader Lalu Yadav never compromised with the RSS. Despite facing imprisonment, the threat of death, court battles, and investigations by the ED and CBI, he never bowed down to communal forces.”

Jharkhand RJD state president and MLA from Hussainabad Sanjay Singh Yadav said that neither the RJD nor its MLAs require a certificate of conduct from Raju. “The public and RJD supporters are well aware of what the party stands for. Had the RJD and their leader compromised with communal forces, our leader would not have had to go to jail or make repeated trips between Ranchi and Delhi. Complying with Lalu Prasad's directive, all four RJD MLAs voted for the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate, Pranav Jha, and cast their votes after showing the ballot to our election agent Bhola Yadav. Therefore, there is no need for them to offer explanations to a leader from another party,” he said.