ETV Bharat / bharat

Riyadh Air Announces India Foray With Daily Mumbai-Riyadh Flights From Aug 4

A picture shows Riyadh Air model planes during a press conference announcing the company's inaugural flight and ensuing operations, at the Saudi carrier's headquarters in Riyadh on October 8, 2025. ( AFP )

Mumbai: Saudi Arabia-based Riyadh Air on Monday announced its entry into India with the launch of daily direct flight between Riyadh and Mumbai, starting August 4. The premium carrier, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced that bookings for the daily flight will open from July 6.

The new daily air service between Mumbai and Riyadh will be operated by a Boeing B787-9 aircraft, offering a four-class configuration – business elite, business, premium economy and economy.

The latest route is a key addition to Riyadh Air's growing network, which now spans nine destinations with more set to be announced in the coming days and weeks, the airline said, adding that it also strengthens its mission to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with major global and regional hubs.

"With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, we are delighted to offer travellers a new premium choice and enhanced global connectivity from Mumbai to Riyadh, and onwards to Europe," said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. Launched in March 2023, Riyadh Air aims to connect its flight network to over 100 destinations globally by 2030.