ETV Bharat / bharat

3,800 Hectares River Link Project, Partially In Western Ghats, Gets Preliminary Clearance

New Delhi: A river link project spanning more than 3,800 hectares (ha) in Maharashtra's Nashik district, requiring diversion of over 900 ha of forest land and situated partially in the Western Ghats, has received a preliminary clearance. The initial nod was given during the meeting of the Environment Ministry's expert appraisal committee (EAC) on July 30.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the nearly Rs 7,400-crore project, called the Nar–Par–Girna River Link Project, will affect nine villages with 516 houses and about 2,580 persons.

It will divert surplus water from the west-flowing Nar, Par, Auranga and Ambika river basins to the water-deficit Girna sub-basin of the Tapi river basin to provide assured irrigation to about 50,000 ha of agricultural land in Nashik and Jalgaon districts.

The proposed project was recommended for the grant of standard "terms of reference (TOR)", which is the first step in the approval process, during the meeting of the Environment Ministry's EAC on July 30.

TOR refers to a formal document that defines the scope, objectives, methodology and reporting requirements of an environmental impact assessment study for any proposed project.