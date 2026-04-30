ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Killed, Over 15 Missing After River Cruise Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh; Rescue Op Underway

Jabalpur: At least seven people drowned and scores others were reported missing in the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, after a cruise boat carrying nearly 40 passengers overturned on Thursday due to a sudden storm, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Bargi town) Anjul Mishra said the rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident and 15 people were saved, while 15 to 18 are still missing.

“About 40 people were on the river cruise boat when it overturned because of a sudden storm,” he said. “Seven bodies were recovered from the river, while an operation was in full swing to trace and rescue the missing passengers,” he added.

A joint team of police, civil administration, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is currently conducting a rescue operation at the scene. They are aided by professional divers, motorboats, and speedboats.