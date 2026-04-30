Seven Killed, Over 15 Missing After River Cruise Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh; Rescue Op Underway
About 40 people were on the river cruise boat when it overturned because of a sudden storm
Published : April 30, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Jabalpur: At least seven people drowned and scores others were reported missing in the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, after a cruise boat carrying nearly 40 passengers overturned on Thursday due to a sudden storm, police said.
Superintendent of Police (Bargi town) Anjul Mishra said the rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident and 15 people were saved, while 15 to 18 are still missing.
VIDEO | Jabalpur: Search operations are underway for missing passengers after a tourist cruise capsized in Bargi Dam; eighteen people have been rescued, while 15 to 18 remain missing.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026
(Soure: Third Party)
(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/D6SsWBluNo
“About 40 people were on the river cruise boat when it overturned because of a sudden storm,” he said. “Seven bodies were recovered from the river, while an operation was in full swing to trace and rescue the missing passengers,” he added.
A joint team of police, civil administration, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is currently conducting a rescue operation at the scene. They are aided by professional divers, motorboats, and speedboats.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and instructructed officials to expedite the rescue.
"Today, the operation by the local administration and rescue forces continues unabated in Jabalpur regarding the tragic cruise accident at the Bargi Dam caused by a severe storm. Public Works Minister Shri Rakesh Singh Ji, Tourism Minister Shri Dhruvendra Singh Lodhi Ji, the Divisional In-Charge ACS, ADG, and local public representatives have been directed to reach the site immediately," he wrote on X.
आज जबलपुर में तेज आंधी-तूफान के कारण बरगी डैम में हुए दुखद क्रूज हादसे को लेकर स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं रेस्क्यू फोर्स का ऑपरेशन लगातार जारी है।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 30, 2026
लोक निर्माण मंत्री श्री राकेश सिंह जी, पर्यटन मंत्री श्री धर्मेंद्र सिंह लोधी जी, संभाग प्रभारी एसीएस, एडीजी और स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों को…
"Through swift rescue operations, 15 citizens have been safely rescued. Efforts are underway to locate those who are missing as quickly as possible. In this hour of crisis, the state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families with complete sensitivity, and every possible assistance is being ensured," he adds.
Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred around 6:00 PM today when a cruise boat carrying tourists lost balance during a sudden storm and sank near Khamariya Island in the Bargi Dam reservoir.
The Bargi Dam, located on the Narmada River about 35 kilometers from Jabalpur, hosts a resort managed by Madhya Pradesh Tourism and offers a range of water sports activities.
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