Ritabrata-Led TMC Faction Meets Election Commission, Says Will Continue Fight Against Dynastic Politics
The faction said they have the support of more than two-thirds majority of elected representatives, reports Santu Das
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid tussle over ownership of party between two factions within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the wake of the rout in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, a 10-member delegation of the breakaway faction of the party led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee met the Election Commission in New Delhi on Thursday and claimed they have the support of more than two-thirds majority of party's MLAs, Corporators, Councillors and Zila Parishad.
The latest development came after Ritabrata, who has openly rebelled against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee after she failed to retain power in West Bengal, sought an appointment with the EC, amid internal collapse within the party.
The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal along with nine other party leaders met the full bench of the EC including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the poll panel headquarters in Delhi.
Notably, the TMC has been going through an unprecedented internal collapse since the Assembly polls outcome.
Ritabrata has claimed to have majority support within the TMC and approached the poll panel in this regard.
Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has also approached the poll panel in connection with the matter.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, shortly after meeting the full bench of the EC, Ritabrata said, "We have categorically said what were the issues on June 22 when there was a delegate session (TMC in Kolkata). On June 23, we ourselves apprised the Election Commission and sought an appointment. We are thankful to the EC that the full bench gave us an appointment."
"We met the full bench-- CEC Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners. We have presented our point, what we have written earlier during the deliberation. The CEC said he will get back to us shortly," he said.
In response to a query on ownership of the TMC, he categorically said, "We are the real TMC."
Earlier, addressing the media after coming out of the Election Commission, Ritabrata said, "We have the support of more than two-thirds majority of elected leaders. Majority of TMC MLAs, Corporators, Councillors, Zila Parishad are with us."
In a veiled attack on Mamata, he said, "Our fight is against the individual cult and dynastic politics. We will work tirelessly by upholding the Constitution and the ideas of the All India Trinamool Congress in general in West Bengal under the leadership of Arup Roy."
Till the filing of this report, the poll panel has not issued any official statement in connection with the meeting of the TMC rebel faction with the full bench of the Commission.
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