ETV Bharat / bharat

Ritabrata-Led TMC Faction Meets Election Commission, Says Will Continue Fight Against Dynastic Politics

New Delhi: Amid tussle over ownership of party between two factions within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the wake of the rout in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, a 10-member delegation of the breakaway faction of the party led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee met the Election Commission in New Delhi on Thursday and claimed they have the support of more than two-thirds majority of party's MLAs, Corporators, Councillors and Zila Parishad.

The latest development came after Ritabrata, who has openly rebelled against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee after she failed to retain power in West Bengal, sought an appointment with the EC, amid internal collapse within the party.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal along with nine other party leaders met the full bench of the EC including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the poll panel headquarters in Delhi.

Notably, the TMC has been going through an unprecedented internal collapse since the Assembly polls outcome.

Ritabrata has claimed to have majority support within the TMC and approached the poll panel in this regard.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has also approached the poll panel in connection with the matter.