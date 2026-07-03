ETV Bharat / bharat

Ritabrata Banerjee Faction Takes Over TMC Headquarters; Mamata Banerjee Camp Dubs Move As 'Unconstitutional'

People walk past a banner of the rebel faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) displayed outside the Trinamool Bhavan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, July 3, 2026. The battle for control of the TMC escalated dramatically on Friday when the rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee took charge of the party's Metropolitan headquarters in Kolkata, changed the locks, put up fresh posters and declared it would henceforth operate from the premises. ( PTI )

Kolkata: The power struggle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday as the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee took control of the party's organisational headquarters here, a day after staking its claim to the party's name and symbol before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Metropolitan office has functioned as the party's operational headquarters since 2022, when the Trinamool Congress shifted there after its original office on the EM Bypass was taken up for reconstruction.

By taking possession of the premises, the dissident camp sought to bolster its claim to organisational legitimacy amid its intensifying battle with the faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Accompanied by senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Akhruzzaman, Ritabrata visited the office, held a meeting there and asserted that his faction represented the "real" TMC.

Leaders of the faction said they had completed the necessary agreement with the owners of the premises and would henceforth function from the office.

"We are the TMC, and this office belongs to the TMC. There is an emotional connection between the party and this office," Akhruzzaman told reporters.