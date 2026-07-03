Ritabrata Banerjee Faction Takes Over TMC Headquarters; Mamata Banerjee Camp Dubs Move As 'Unconstitutional'
Accompanied by senior leaders, Ritabrata visited the office, held a meeting there and asserted that his faction represented the 'real' TMC.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Kolkata: The power struggle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday as the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee took control of the party's organisational headquarters here, a day after staking its claim to the party's name and symbol before the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Metropolitan office has functioned as the party's operational headquarters since 2022, when the Trinamool Congress shifted there after its original office on the EM Bypass was taken up for reconstruction.
By taking possession of the premises, the dissident camp sought to bolster its claim to organisational legitimacy amid its intensifying battle with the faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Accompanied by senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Akhruzzaman, Ritabrata visited the office, held a meeting there and asserted that his faction represented the "real" TMC.
Leaders of the faction said they had completed the necessary agreement with the owners of the premises and would henceforth function from the office.
"We are the TMC, and this office belongs to the TMC. There is an emotional connection between the party and this office," Akhruzzaman told reporters.
The development comes amid an intensifying tussle between the Ritabrata-led faction and the camp loyal to Mamata Banerjee, with both sides claiming to be the legitimate TMC following the party's defeat in the recent West Bengal assembly elections.
While the confrontation has so far centred on rival organisational claims, resolutions and legal arguments, Friday's move carried considerable political symbolism, with the dissidents seeking to establish their presence at the office from where the party has been operating since 2022.
The office in the Metropolitan area was taken on rent after the party shifted out of its original EM Bypass headquarters, which is undergoing reconstruction.
The Mamata Banerjee faction has rejected the proceedings as unconstitutional and has continued to insist that it remains the only legitimate leadership of the party. Against this backdrop, the decision of the rebel camp to operate from the Metropolitan office is being seen as an attempt to reinforce its claim of organisational continuity while its battle with the rival faction moves simultaneously through political, legal and electoral channels.
On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had asked both the camps to file their respective responses regarding organisational elections and authorised signatories of the factions they headed. The poll panel has asked them to submit their responses by July 6 evening.
A 10-member delegation of the breakaway faction led by Ritabrata met the ECI in Delhi on Thursday and claimed that they have the support of over two-thirds of the party's MLAs, corporators, councillors and Zila Parishad members.
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