Punjab Reports Rising Dengue And Chikungunya Cases As Mercury Dips

Vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya on the rise with arrival of winter (Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

Bathinda: As winter sets in rapidly across North India, the changing weather is making people susceptible to many diseases, including illnesses like dengue and chikungunya. Punjab health department officials are reporting an increasing number of patients suffering from these vector-borne diseases at government hospitals state-wide.

Bathinda District Health Officer Dr Usha Goyal said dengue can no longer be treated as a common disease. Therefore, the health department is raising awareness among people about how to prevent dengue.

They are also appealing to people not to let water stand anywhere inside or outside the house. "If there is water in any vessel, wash that vessel thoroughly," Dr Goyal said.

The health department is regularly inspecting government and non-government buildings to prevent accumulation of water where mosquitoes carrying dengue can breed. It is also spraying insecticides in ponds and other stagnant water bodies.

Tips To Avoid Dengue And Chikungunya

To avoid the risk of dengue and chikungunya, all sources where mosquitoes can breed — stagnant water bodies — must be eliminated. In case of vomiting or diarrhea, one should use oral rehydration solution (ORS), which is being provided free of cost by the state health department, and can also be easily made at home.

People should also shun open defecation and drink boiled water. Chlorine tablets are also being provided free of cost by the health department to purify water.

Symptoms Of Dengue

Dr Goyal said, "Insecticides should be sprayed in places where water is stagnant. If a person is experiencing symptoms of dengue, including high fever, headache, muscle pain, pain behind the eyes, rashes on the skin, etc., then they should immediately contact a doctor and get tested."