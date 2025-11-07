Punjab Reports Rising Dengue And Chikungunya Cases As Mercury Dips
Health department officials advise regular garbage disposal, clearing of stagnant water and spraying of insecticide on ponds to eliminate mosquito larvae.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
Bathinda: As winter sets in rapidly across North India, the changing weather is making people susceptible to many diseases, including illnesses like dengue and chikungunya. Punjab health department officials are reporting an increasing number of patients suffering from these vector-borne diseases at government hospitals state-wide.
Bathinda District Health Officer Dr Usha Goyal said dengue can no longer be treated as a common disease. Therefore, the health department is raising awareness among people about how to prevent dengue.
They are also appealing to people not to let water stand anywhere inside or outside the house. "If there is water in any vessel, wash that vessel thoroughly," Dr Goyal said.
The health department is regularly inspecting government and non-government buildings to prevent accumulation of water where mosquitoes carrying dengue can breed. It is also spraying insecticides in ponds and other stagnant water bodies.
Tips To Avoid Dengue And Chikungunya
To avoid the risk of dengue and chikungunya, all sources where mosquitoes can breed — stagnant water bodies — must be eliminated. In case of vomiting or diarrhea, one should use oral rehydration solution (ORS), which is being provided free of cost by the state health department, and can also be easily made at home.
People should also shun open defecation and drink boiled water. Chlorine tablets are also being provided free of cost by the health department to purify water.
Symptoms Of Dengue
Dr Goyal said, "Insecticides should be sprayed in places where water is stagnant. If a person is experiencing symptoms of dengue, including high fever, headache, muscle pain, pain behind the eyes, rashes on the skin, etc., then they should immediately contact a doctor and get tested."
She added, "If you have to take medicine, then take only paracetamol to bring down the high fever. Do not take any other medicine before either of dengue or chikungunya is confirmed."
Dr Goyal also said that mosquito breeding is on the rise due to the long and heavy rainy season this year. The risk increases where garbage is not disposed, and is left lying on roofs of houses. The same with water left standing in rejected tires.
She said, "To protect yourself, your family and society from dengue, it is everyone's responsibility to keep their surroundings clean, eliminate the sources of mosquito breeding, and celebrate 'dry day' in government offices every Friday. At home, air coolers, refrigerator trays, water bowls for birds, etc. should be cleaned, and garbage accumulating in houses disposed. To eliminate mosquito larvae in stagnant water, black oil should be sprayed over water bodies every week."
Dengue Cases, Deaths In Punjab
According to the National Health Mission data for Punjab, there were 10,289 dengue cases in 2019, with 14 deaths. The corresponding figures were 8,435 and 22 for 2020, 23,389 and 55 for 2021, 11,030 and 41 for 2022, 13,687 and 39 for 2023, and 6,260 and 13 for 2024.
Till November 5 this year, 2,625 cases of dengue and 37 of chikungunya have been recorded in Punjab, with Patiala and Ludhiana the most affected regions.
Chikungunya Cases
The state recorded 25 cases of chikungunya in 2018, 11 cases in 2019, 0 in 2020, 144 in 2021, 469 in 2022, 2,072 in 2023, 224 in 2024, and, so far in 2025, 37 cases.
