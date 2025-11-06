ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Unemployment Grave Concern But PM Always In Election Mode: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said "rising unemployment" has become a matter of "grave concern" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of solving this problem, is always in "election mode", busy "inventing new speeches" to divert the attention of the public. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the "past 11 years of misrule" have hit all sections of society.

"Students, youth, farmers, labourers, workers, shopkeepers, employees, businessmen - not a single section is happy with this government. Inflation is skyrocketing, the value of the rupee is continuously falling, and the gap between rich and poor is ever-widening, making life difficult for poor and middle-class families," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.

"In this context, rising unemployment has become a matter of grave concern," the Congress leader said. Citing the latest CMIE report, Ramesh said the country's unemployment rate rose to 7.5% in October 2025, the highest level in the last six months.