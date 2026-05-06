ETV Bharat / bharat

'Black Carbon In Cryosphere Rising As Reckless Tourist Cars Throng Himalayan Glaciers; Need Green Tourism, Not Eco Tourism Now'

New Delhi: The Centre for Himalayan Studies at Delhi University has again raised the alarm over glaciers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, this time over the sensitive cryosphere of the Himalayas being endangered. Professor Bindhyavasini Pandey, the director of the Centre, has expressed serious concern over rapidly increasing and uncontrolled tourism in the Himalayan regions, saying black carbon emissions from the increasing movement of tourists and vehicles into areas close to the glaciers are melting them rapidly, and can effect a big crisis for both the environment and human life in future.

Professor Pandey said with tourism increasing in the Western Himalayas, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the number of vehicles transporting tourists there has reached the lakhs. And they are reaching those high altitude areas that are called 'cryosphere'.

Black Carbon In The Cryosphere

He said the black carbon emitted from these vehicles is dangerous for glaciers, as it has more ability to absorb the sun's heat and melt the ice faster. He said relatively low altitude glaciers are disappearing rapidly, even without extreme rise in temperatures.

Professor Pandey said national and international researchers at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Nepal's Lalitpur, and the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) in Almora, have also confirmed that the Himalayan cryosphere is deteriorating rapidly. He said there has been a huge contraction in glaciers in the last 30-40 years, with many retreating by 2-10 km, while in some cases, this distance has reached 30 km.

Explaining what the cryosphere is, Professor Pandey said: "Cryosphere is that part of the Earth where water is present in solid form (ice). This includes glaciers, glaciers, sea ice, permafrost and snow cover. It is mainly found in polar regions and high mountain areas like the Himalayas. The cryosphere keeps the Earth's temperature balanced and is a major source of fresh water. Its melting increases the sea level, increasing the risk of water crisis and natural disasters."

Imminent Danger To Glaciers, Need For 'Green' Tourism

This change is affecting the Kulhai glacier in Jammu and Kashmir, along with many high-altitude glaciers in Himachal. Professor Pandey said if this situation continues, then the existence of glaciers may be in danger soon. He said the cryosphere exists because of ice and snow cover. If the glaciers disappear, not only will the environmental balance be disturbed, but it will also have a serious impact on water sources, biodiversity and human life, adding that the Himalayas, which are called the 'crown of biodiversity', are gradually weakening.