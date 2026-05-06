'Black Carbon In Cryosphere Rising As Reckless Tourist Cars Throng Himalayan Glaciers; Need Green Tourism, Not Eco Tourism Now'
Professor Bindhyavasini Pandey of Centre for Himalayan Studies at DU raises alarm over fast-melting glaciers, reports Anand Kumar Gupta.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre for Himalayan Studies at Delhi University has again raised the alarm over glaciers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, this time over the sensitive cryosphere of the Himalayas being endangered. Professor Bindhyavasini Pandey, the director of the Centre, has expressed serious concern over rapidly increasing and uncontrolled tourism in the Himalayan regions, saying black carbon emissions from the increasing movement of tourists and vehicles into areas close to the glaciers are melting them rapidly, and can effect a big crisis for both the environment and human life in future.
Professor Pandey said with tourism increasing in the Western Himalayas, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the number of vehicles transporting tourists there has reached the lakhs. And they are reaching those high altitude areas that are called 'cryosphere'.
Black Carbon In The Cryosphere
He said the black carbon emitted from these vehicles is dangerous for glaciers, as it has more ability to absorb the sun's heat and melt the ice faster. He said relatively low altitude glaciers are disappearing rapidly, even without extreme rise in temperatures.
Professor Pandey said national and international researchers at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Nepal's Lalitpur, and the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) in Almora, have also confirmed that the Himalayan cryosphere is deteriorating rapidly. He said there has been a huge contraction in glaciers in the last 30-40 years, with many retreating by 2-10 km, while in some cases, this distance has reached 30 km.
Explaining what the cryosphere is, Professor Pandey said: "Cryosphere is that part of the Earth where water is present in solid form (ice). This includes glaciers, glaciers, sea ice, permafrost and snow cover. It is mainly found in polar regions and high mountain areas like the Himalayas. The cryosphere keeps the Earth's temperature balanced and is a major source of fresh water. Its melting increases the sea level, increasing the risk of water crisis and natural disasters."
Imminent Danger To Glaciers, Need For 'Green' Tourism
This change is affecting the Kulhai glacier in Jammu and Kashmir, along with many high-altitude glaciers in Himachal. Professor Pandey said if this situation continues, then the existence of glaciers may be in danger soon. He said the cryosphere exists because of ice and snow cover. If the glaciers disappear, not only will the environmental balance be disturbed, but it will also have a serious impact on water sources, biodiversity and human life, adding that the Himalayas, which are called the 'crown of biodiversity', are gradually weakening.
He also said while tourism can't be stopped completely, as it is an essential part of the local economy, now is the time to move beyond 'eco tourism', which focuses on niche tourist projects, and to adopt 'green tourism' that focuses on broad-based environmentally friendly practices across the local economy. Giving the example of Bhutan and Scandinavian countries, he said natural balance can be maintained by adopting a controlled and eco-friendly tourism model.
He pointed to how tourism has been controlled in Bhutan, reducing glacier related disasters there. In contrast, incidents like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) are rising in Bhutan's neighbouring regions of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. This difference clearly shows how effective control and responsible tourism can be.
Professor Pandey said the Himalayan Study Centre at DU is playing an active role in glacier preservation. Recently, a team from the Centre has established contact with University of Kashmir's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Glacial Studies in the Western Himalayas at Srinagar, and joint research is being planned. He said in future, many research projects will be started in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and other institutions.
The objective of these projects will be to accurately assess the Himalayan glaciers and develop measures for their conservation. The professor said the government, scientific institutions and the general public will all have to work together.
'Green' Tourism
Under Bhutan's "Green Tourism" model, tourism is developed with a balance of environment, culture and local community. It is based on the “high value, low impact” principle, meaning a small number of responsible tourists are allowed in, reducing pressure on nature. The Bhutan government controls the number of tourists and charges them a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), which is used for environmental protection, education and health.
Single-use plastic is banned and keeping more than 60 per cent of the area under forest cover is constitutionally mandated. This way, biodiversity and glaciers are protected, while local people get economic benefits. This is how Bhutan avoids over-tourism and environmental crises.
In Scandinavia (Norway, Sweden, Denmark), green tourism is based on environmental protection, clean energy and responsible travel. Norway and Sweden also reduce pollution through electric vehicles, bicycles and strong public transport. Eco-friendly hotels, solar energy and carbon infrastructure is promoted. Forests, lakes and glaciers are strictly protected, while under the 'right to roam' rule, using nature without harming it is promoted. There is participation of the local community, which provides economic benefits and maintains environmental balance.
Also Read:
- Uttarakhand: NGT Seeks Reports On Hanging Glaciers After Study Raises Alarm Of Changing Weather Patterns, Avalanches, Downstream Disasters
- NGT Issues Notice To Centre Over Hanging Glacier Danger In Central Himalaya
- Himachal Pradesh: NDMA Inspects Lahaul-Spiti's Glacial Ghepan Lake, To Install Early Warning System
- Rising Glacier Lakes Threaten Kashmir With Devastating Floods, New Study Warns