Nagpur: New Party Drug In Market, Cops Fear LSD Dots Being Pushed To Students As 'Concentration Enhancer'
Arrest of two college students with LSD last month puts Nagpur Police on high alert, as drug, sold as bindi stickers, is easy to smuggle.
Nagpur: In the wake of Nagpur City Police arresting two college students last month in possession of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), the Police Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar Singal, said several shocking revelations have emerged form the investigation into the case.
Fearing a potential rise in LSD usage among youth, the police have already begun implementing preventive measures. Singal has issued directives to schools and colleges across the city, appealing to them to immediately notify the police if they observe any noticeable changes in the behaviour and speech of their students.
The drug traffickers use dot stickers, which resemble the traditional bindi, which contain the intoxicant, which is very potent. LSD 'dots' are consumed simply by placing them on the tongue to induce intoxication. Due to their minuscule size, these dots can be easily concealed. These have suddenly gained popularity among the youth and student community.
Students Misled, Believe It Will Enhance Concentration
Some students have been misled to believe their concentration will be enhanced for many hours if they consumed these drugs. They are being told, it will help them in their studies. Police said, such false information is being circulated among students claiming that the drug prevents them from sleeping and will help them retain what they have read.
Wanting to scientifically show these claims are false, the Nagpur consulted with psychiatrists, who unequivocally stated such claims are absolutely erroneous. On the contrary, the psychiatrists warned, the use of LSD can be detrimental to physical health and carries the risk of causing permanent damage to the brain.
Call To Unearth Roots Of Trafficking Menace
"Acting on confidential intelligence, our team conducted an operation that led to the seizure of LSD. As this marks the first instance of an LSD-related crackdown in Nagpur, our police initiated an investigation to trace the origin and supply chain of the drugs. During this inquiry, a highly unconventional method of consuming LSD came to light," said the Nagpur Police Commissioner.
LSD is being smuggled in a form of packaging resembling a sticker — much like the decorative stickers applied to book covers. When placed on the tongue, the drug's effects manifest in the body after a short interval. The Police Commissioner noted, "Compared to other narcotics, the effects of LSD last for a significantly longer duration. Consequently, its popularity and usage are on the rise among the youth."
Known as a 'party drug', it has appeared in Nagpur city for the first time. Since Nagpur Police stepped up their investigations, they have arrested two students who are currently pursuing their education at a renowned college in the city. The police have also seized LSD dots worth Rs 1.7 lakh from them.
Till now, this party drug has been widely used and peddled in states like Punjab and Haryana, and major cities like, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. However, Nagpur Police are concerned that it has now infiltrated educational institutions in the city. The fact that its prevalence is specifically increasing among college-going youth is a matter of grave concern. Singal said police have become extra vigilant and are taking all steps to erase the menace from the city.