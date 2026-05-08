ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagpur: New Party Drug In Market, Cops Fear LSD Dots Being Pushed To Students As 'Concentration Enhancer'

Nagpur: In the wake of Nagpur City Police arresting two college students last month in possession of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), the Police Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar Singal, said several shocking revelations have emerged form the investigation into the case.

Fearing a potential rise in LSD usage among youth, the police have already begun implementing preventive measures. Singal has issued directives to schools and colleges across the city, appealing to them to immediately notify the police if they observe any noticeable changes in the behaviour and speech of their students.

The drug traffickers use dot stickers, which resemble the traditional bindi, which contain the intoxicant, which is very potent. LSD 'dots' are consumed simply by placing them on the tongue to induce intoxication. Due to their minuscule size, these dots can be easily concealed. These have suddenly gained popularity among the youth and student community.

Students Misled, Believe It Will Enhance Concentration

Some students have been misled to believe their concentration will be enhanced for many hours if they consumed these drugs. They are being told, it will help them in their studies. Police said, such false information is being circulated among students claiming that the drug prevents them from sleeping and will help them retain what they have read.

Wanting to scientifically show these claims are false, the Nagpur consulted with psychiatrists, who unequivocally stated such claims are absolutely erroneous. On the contrary, the psychiatrists warned, the use of LSD can be detrimental to physical health and carries the risk of causing permanent damage to the brain.