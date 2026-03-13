ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Temperatures Raise Alarm For Farmers As Heat Threatens Rabi Crops

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Rising temperatures and recurring heat waves are becoming a challenge for India’s agriculture sector, particularly during the crucial Rabi crop season. Farmers across several states are expressing concern that the unusual heat is accelerating crop maturity, shrinking grain size, and increasing irrigation needs. Experts say it could reduce crop yields and put additional pressure on already strained water resources.

Agricultural scientists say that even a slight rise in temperature, just 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, can affect farming. Under such conditions, crops struggle to grow properly, and yields could decline by as much as 15–20 percent.

Dharmendra Mali, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh and an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat, “For the past three years, farmers have noticed rising temperatures during this period, which is worrying for agriculture. This is the Rabi crop season when wheat is nearing maturity, but the heat causes it to ripen too early.”

He added, “The wheat grains are ripening prematurely. The crop is still in the milk stage, but rising temperatures are causing it to dry out early. As a result, the grain size shrinks, and smaller grains mean lower yields, which directly affects farmers’ income.”

Talking about the broader impact of climate change, Choudhary Ghassiram Nain, a farmer from Haryana said, “Climate change is hitting farmers where it hurts the most. Our assessments show that farmers can lose 1–2 quintals of produce per acre due to extreme heat. To cope with these challenges, farmers are now looking for new temperature-tolerant seed varieties that can withstand rising temperatures and protect their harvests.”