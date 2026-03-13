Rising Temperatures Raise Alarm For Farmers As Heat Threatens Rabi Crops
Agricultural scientists say that even a slight rise in temperature, just 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, can affect farming.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Rising temperatures and recurring heat waves are becoming a challenge for India’s agriculture sector, particularly during the crucial Rabi crop season. Farmers across several states are expressing concern that the unusual heat is accelerating crop maturity, shrinking grain size, and increasing irrigation needs. Experts say it could reduce crop yields and put additional pressure on already strained water resources.
Agricultural scientists say that even a slight rise in temperature, just 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, can affect farming. Under such conditions, crops struggle to grow properly, and yields could decline by as much as 15–20 percent.
Dharmendra Mali, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh and an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat, “For the past three years, farmers have noticed rising temperatures during this period, which is worrying for agriculture. This is the Rabi crop season when wheat is nearing maturity, but the heat causes it to ripen too early.”
He added, “The wheat grains are ripening prematurely. The crop is still in the milk stage, but rising temperatures are causing it to dry out early. As a result, the grain size shrinks, and smaller grains mean lower yields, which directly affects farmers’ income.”
Talking about the broader impact of climate change, Choudhary Ghassiram Nain, a farmer from Haryana said, “Climate change is hitting farmers where it hurts the most. Our assessments show that farmers can lose 1–2 quintals of produce per acre due to extreme heat. To cope with these challenges, farmers are now looking for new temperature-tolerant seed varieties that can withstand rising temperatures and protect their harvests.”
Dr. Subhash N. Pillai, Head of the Department of Agricultural Physics at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), said farmers are already facing the effects of rising temperatures. “Wheat crops are particularly sensitive to heat wave stress, which causes them to dry prematurely and disrupts their natural growth cycle. In addition, higher temperatures increase irrigation needs to maintain soil moisture. According to climate change studies, a temperature increase of even 1–2 degrees Celsius can reduce crop yields by 15–20 percent,” he told ETV Bharat.
Dr. R. N. Padaria, Joint Director (Extension) at IARI, said scientists are working on solutions. “ICAR-IARI has developed new heat-tolerant crop varieties that can help crops withstand the terminal heat stage, when they are most vulnerable to high temperatures. In some cases, farmers also irrigate their fields to protect crops from sudden heat and minimise damage,” he said.
Government data show that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is addressing the issue through the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project.
District-level assessments of 651 predominantly agricultural districts, conducted according to IPCC protocols, identified 310 districts as vulnerable to climate change. Among them, 109 districts were categorized as “very highly vulnerable,” while 201 were considered “highly vulnerable.”
To help farmers deal with the unpredictable weather, the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa scheme provides medium-range weather forecasts for the next five days at the district and block levels. These forecasts are prepared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while around 130 Agromet Field Units issue detailed agrometeorological advisories to guide farmers.
Considering the weather conditions, farmers are advised to begin preparing fields for the early sowing of okra using recommended varieties such as A-4, Parbhani Kranti, and Arka Anamika. Farmers are also advised to regularly monitor wheat crops for rust diseases. Yellow rust develops at temperatures between 10–20°C but its spread slows when temperatures rise above 25°C.
