ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Seas, Sinking Land: Why India's Coastal Cities Face A Growing Climate Risk

Tidal waves hit the beach shops at the sea beach in Mumbai on June 25, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Climate change is no longer a distant environmental threat. Rising temperatures are warming the oceans, accelerating the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and making weather patterns unpredictable. For India, these changes are creating interconnected risks for coastal cities, infrastructure, livelihoods, and public health.

A new United Nations assessment has warned that more than 14 million people living in low-lying delta regions of South Asia could eventually face displacement because of permanent inundation. Reason? Rising global temperatures cause seawater to expand as it becomes warmer. This phenomenon is known as thermal expansion, and it drives global sea level rise.

According to the UN, the annual rate of sea-level rise reached around 5.9 millimetres in 2024, compared with an average of 4.7 millimetres a year between 2014 and 2023.

Even under the most optimistic scenario, global sea levels could rise by up to 0.55 metres by 2100. Under a worst-case scenario, the rise could exceed one metre. There is also a smaller but serious possibility that sea levels could rise by nearly two metres by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions remain extremely high.

People enjoy the pleasant weather along the coastline under cloudy skies in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, July 3, 2026. (IANS)

The same warming that causes seawater to expand is also changing the behaviour of the ocean and atmosphere.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has estimated that the ocean has absorbed more than 90% of the excess heat accumulated in the climate system since the 1970s. It has also absorbed around one-third of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions since the Industrial Revolution.

However, continued ocean warming is creating additional risks. Warmer seas can provide more energy to some tropical cyclones, increase atmospheric moisture and contribute to episodes of intense rainfall.

Ocean warming can also influence monsoon behaviour, potentially contributing to more erratic rainfall patterns, including longer dry spells followed by intense downpours.

Now, when it comes to India, its long coastline is exposed to several climate risks simultaneously. Rising sea levels raise the baseline level of the ocean, while heavy rainfall, high tides and storm surges can push even more water into low-lying areas. Consequently, an extreme weather event that once caused limited flooding can produce deeper and more widespread flooding when it occurs against a higher sea-level baseline.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General also stressed the vulnerability of cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata during the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau.

Environmentalist Hishmi Hussain said the combined risk is already there for India’s major coastal cities.

Mumbai, for instance, faces flooding from extreme rainfall, high tides, drainage limitations, its topography and dense urban development. Rising sea levels add another layer of vulnerability by raising the baseline against which rainfall and storm surges occur.

Kolkata and the wider Hooghly-Sundarbans region face particular risks because of their low-lying deltaic landscape. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has also identified coastal vulnerability and projected climate-induced sea-level risks at several locations, including Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

File - High waves rising from the sea in Srikakulam (ANI)

The situation becomes more complicated in areas where the land itself is sinking. Known as land subsidence, this process means that even if the rate of sea-level rise remains unchanged, the relative water level experienced by communities can increase faster.

Chennai, for example, has recorded subsidence of up to about 15 millimetres per year in some locations, according to recent research. This shows why coastal vulnerability cannot be assessed by looking at sea-level rise alone. The movement of the land, with rising seas, tides and extreme rainfall, can increase flood risks.

Rajesh Paul, a geospatial and disaster management expert, said there is no single definitive ranking of India’s most vulnerable coastal cities because the level of risk depends on several factors, including sea-level exposure, land movement, population density, infrastructure and the ability to adapt.