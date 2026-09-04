Rising Seas, Sinking Land: Why India's Coastal Cities Face A Growing Climate Risk
Rising global temperatures cause seawater to expand as it becomes warmer. This thermal expansion phenomenon drives global sea level risem reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Climate change is no longer a distant environmental threat. Rising temperatures are warming the oceans, accelerating the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and making weather patterns unpredictable. For India, these changes are creating interconnected risks for coastal cities, infrastructure, livelihoods, and public health.
A new United Nations assessment has warned that more than 14 million people living in low-lying delta regions of South Asia could eventually face displacement because of permanent inundation. Reason? Rising global temperatures cause seawater to expand as it becomes warmer. This phenomenon is known as thermal expansion, and it drives global sea level rise.
According to the UN, the annual rate of sea-level rise reached around 5.9 millimetres in 2024, compared with an average of 4.7 millimetres a year between 2014 and 2023.
Even under the most optimistic scenario, global sea levels could rise by up to 0.55 metres by 2100. Under a worst-case scenario, the rise could exceed one metre. There is also a smaller but serious possibility that sea levels could rise by nearly two metres by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions remain extremely high.
The same warming that causes seawater to expand is also changing the behaviour of the ocean and atmosphere.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has estimated that the ocean has absorbed more than 90% of the excess heat accumulated in the climate system since the 1970s. It has also absorbed around one-third of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions since the Industrial Revolution.
However, continued ocean warming is creating additional risks. Warmer seas can provide more energy to some tropical cyclones, increase atmospheric moisture and contribute to episodes of intense rainfall.
Ocean warming can also influence monsoon behaviour, potentially contributing to more erratic rainfall patterns, including longer dry spells followed by intense downpours.
Now, when it comes to India, its long coastline is exposed to several climate risks simultaneously. Rising sea levels raise the baseline level of the ocean, while heavy rainfall, high tides and storm surges can push even more water into low-lying areas. Consequently, an extreme weather event that once caused limited flooding can produce deeper and more widespread flooding when it occurs against a higher sea-level baseline.
The UN Deputy Secretary-General also stressed the vulnerability of cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata during the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau.
Environmentalist Hishmi Hussain said the combined risk is already there for India’s major coastal cities.
Mumbai, for instance, faces flooding from extreme rainfall, high tides, drainage limitations, its topography and dense urban development. Rising sea levels add another layer of vulnerability by raising the baseline against which rainfall and storm surges occur.
Kolkata and the wider Hooghly-Sundarbans region face particular risks because of their low-lying deltaic landscape. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has also identified coastal vulnerability and projected climate-induced sea-level risks at several locations, including Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.
The situation becomes more complicated in areas where the land itself is sinking. Known as land subsidence, this process means that even if the rate of sea-level rise remains unchanged, the relative water level experienced by communities can increase faster.
Chennai, for example, has recorded subsidence of up to about 15 millimetres per year in some locations, according to recent research. This shows why coastal vulnerability cannot be assessed by looking at sea-level rise alone. The movement of the land, with rising seas, tides and extreme rainfall, can increase flood risks.
Rajesh Paul, a geospatial and disaster management expert, said there is no single definitive ranking of India’s most vulnerable coastal cities because the level of risk depends on several factors, including sea-level exposure, land movement, population density, infrastructure and the ability to adapt.
Among the major areas of concern are Mumbai-Navi Mumbai, Kolkata and the Hooghly-Sundarbans region, Chennai, Surat, Kochi and Visakhapatnam, along with vulnerable coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
What does 'coastal areas being drowned' actually mean?
The term “drowning” does not mean that an entire city will suddenly disappear underwater. Paul explained that different areas could experience different forms of flooding as sea levels rise. Some low-lying areas could face permanent or increasingly frequent inundation. Other locations may remain dry most of the time but experience tidal flooding more often.
During cyclones, storm surges can temporarily push seawater inland. When heavy rainfall occurs at the same time as high tides and storm surges, the result can be compound flooding, in which multiple sources of water intensify the same event.
For many Indian coastal cities, the immediate concern is not that they will be completely underwater by 2050. The greater concern is that flooding could become more frequent, deeper and longer-lasting.
A city does not have to be permanently submerged to suffer serious consequences. Repeated flooding can overwhelm drainage systems, damage roads and buildings, disrupt electricity and water supplies and interfere with everyday life.
Over time, repeated climate-related disasters can make recovery increasingly difficult, particularly for low-income households and communities whose livelihoods depend on informal work, agriculture or fishing.
The consequences will extend well beyond physical flooding. Several of India’s most vulnerable coastal cities are also major economic centres. Mumbai’s coastal regions support ports, manufacturing, trade, tourism and extensive supply chains.
Flooding and extreme weather can disrupt transport, electricity, businesses and employment. Damage to critical infrastructure can therefore create economic losses far beyond the immediate area affected by a flood.
Climate change is also affecting freshwater and agriculture. Rising seawater can cause saltwater intrusion into freshwater wells and agricultural land, which reduces access to safe water and affecting crop production.
At the same time, unpredictable weather patterns can increase exposure to water-borne diseases, while flooding can contaminate drinking-water supplies and create additional public health risks.
Some UN projections suggest that as many as 1.2 billion people globally could be displaced by 2050 because of climate-related impacts.
Are we underestimating the real cost of climate change?
The physical damage caused by extreme weather represents only part of the economic cost. Hussain said that while the cost of repairing a damaged road or bridge can be calculated relatively easily, it is much harder to measure lost working days, disrupted education, healthcare expenses and income losses suffered by informal workers.
A single flood can damage a home, force a family to relocate, interrupt employment and schooling, increase healthcare expenses and reduce household savings. Repeated climate shocks can therefore deepen displacement and inequality.
As climate risks are interconnected, adaptation measures also need to be integrated.
For gradual sea-level rise, India needs better land-use planning, coastal zoning, stronger drainage systems, climate-resilient infrastructure and the protection and restoration of mangroves and wetlands.
In vulnerable locations, carefully planned relocation may eventually become necessary. At the same time, cities must prepare for sudden events such as cyclones and storm surges through accurate early-warning systems, evacuation plans, shelters, resilient electricity and water networks, emergency healthcare and rapid livelihood recovery.
What can be done?
- Early warnings: Authorities need reliable systems to warn communities in advance about floods, cyclones and other disasters, giving people enough time to move to safer locations.
- Coastal protection: Sea walls, mangroves and sand dunes can help protect vulnerable coastal areas from waves, flooding and erosion. Where risks become too severe, planned relocation may be necessary.
- Better data and monitoring: Accurate information on sea-level rise, land subsidence and changing coastlines is essential. Many vulnerable areas still require stronger systems to regularly monitor these changes.
- Climate-resilient infrastructure: Roads, drainage networks, power systems, hospitals and water infrastructure need to be designed to withstand increasingly frequent extreme-weather events.
- Legal preparedness: Governments will also need clear policies for areas that become permanently inundated. This includes questions around land ownership, compensation, resettlement and the implications for maritime boundaries.
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