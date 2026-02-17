ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Political Heat In Moga Signal Preparations For 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls

But opposition parties immediately criticized the rally, calling it a misuse of government funds and machinery. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab BJP shared videos of the AAP rally, claiming that the pandal was empty when Kejriwal was speaking, and saying that Punjabis have shown people from Delhi the mirror by ignoring all the money from the government treasury wasted in the rally.

An oath was taken against drugs in the rally and Village Defense Committee members and police officers who caught drugs were given check rewards. Mann tweeted that Punjabis are fully behind this campaign to uproot drug abuse in the state.

The ruling AAP hit the roads first, with their Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh (War Against Drugs) 2.0 rally in village Killi Chahal in Moga. It was headlined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Chandigarh: Almost a year before the Punjab Assembly elections 2027, political activities have picked up pace. On February 16, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a big rally in Moga, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is starting its rallies today (February 17). The BJP is also going to hold a grand rally in Moga with Amit Shah in March. The Congress has also increased its activities in Punjab, including campaigns like the MNREGA Bachao Sangram and the anti-law and order march. This has once again made Moga the centre of political activity in the state, but now the election atmosphere is getting even hotter with the clash of four big parties.

Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema has gone to the extent of writing a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Governor, demanding an investigation, saying that if this was a government event, why were Delhi leaders present; and if it was a party event, why did the Chief Secretary and DGP speak?

Congress leader and MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, also issued a press release calling the rally a political show. He said "thousands of government buses and vehicles were used to gather a crowd, which caused inconvenience to the common people." Khaira also questioned the government's failure to combat drugs, and said such rallies will not solve the problem.

SAD, BJP, Congress Start Preparations

None of the opposition parties are resting, though. The SAD, for example, has announced a mass contact programme under the 'Save Punjab - Bring Sukhbir Singh Badal' campaign from today. There will be 40 rallies in the first phase, which will continue till March 31 and end with a big rally in Talwandi Sabo on Baisakhi (April 13). The SAD said Sukhbir Badal will raise the burning issues of Punjab and present a roadmap for the future.

Already in January, the BJP had held its first major political conference on the occasion of the Maghi Mela at Sri Muktsar Sahib, in which the AAP government was targeted on issues like drugs, gangsterism and law and order. BJP leaders called it a step towards strengthening the state unit for the 2027 elections, and appealed to the people to support a stable government. Leaders like Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar attended the conference.

The Punjab Congress has already taken out big rallies and protest marches. On February 11, a rally was held in Nabha under the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', in which Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel targeted the central BJP government for weakening MGNREGA. That same day, a protest march was taken out in Patiala against the "deteriorating law and order" situation, in which the AAP state government was targeted. Earlier in January, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Punjab leaders and instructed them to refrain from public statements, which has been a problem.

Moga's Central Role In 2027 Poll Rallies

All four major parties in the state — AAP, SAD, BJP and Congress — have launched their preparations for the 2027 elections with public activities in Moga and elsewhere. Experts say Moga's central location and its importance in the Malwa region makes the district a lucky charm in elections for all parties. More big rallies and campaigns are expected in the next few months, which will increase the poll heat, along with the ambient temperature.