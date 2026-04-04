Rising Heat, Erratic Rainfall And Extreme Weather Pose Risks To Voter Safety And Turnout In April Assembly Polls: Report
The report recommends the need to integrate climate resilience into election planning, including heat mitigation strategies, contingency plans, and safety protocols for frontline workers
Published : April 4, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Intensifying heatwaves, rising humidity, erratic rainfall, and an increase in extreme weather events are likely to pose significant risks to voter safety, turnout, and election management as five states head into Assembly elections in April 2026, according to a latest report by Climate Trends, a research-based consulting organisation.
The report highlights that April weather patterns across poll-bound states, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, have become increasingly volatile over the past five years, with a clear shift toward hotter and more unpredictable conditions.
With nearly 17.4 crore voters, over 2.19 lakh polling stations, and 25 lakh election personnel involved, these climate shifts could directly affect the conduct of elections.
Drawing on data from the India Meteorological Department, the analysis notes that April 2022 was among the warmest on record, with temperatures 1.36°C above normal, while subsequent years have seen sharp fluctuations in rainfall, from deficits to excess, alongside a surge in thunderstorms and lightning incidents.
Forecasts indicate that Assam and West Bengal may witness rainfall and thunderstorm activity in the run-up to polling, including lightning and gusty winds, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to face intense heat and high humidity. These conditions raise the risk of dangerous "wet-bulb" temperatures, significantly increasing heat stress and the likelihood of heat-related illnesses.
Experts cited in the report warn that such evolving climate conditions could disrupt elections by discouraging voter participation, exposing voters and polling staff to health risks, and affecting logistics through weather-related disruptions. They note that pre-monsoon weather activity has been intensifying due to rising temperatures linked to climate change.
The report recommends the need to integrate climate resilience into election planning, including heat mitigation strategies, contingency plans for storms, and stronger safety protocols for frontline workers. While some measures are already in place, experts call for more structured coordination between election authorities, meteorological agencies, disaster management bodies, and local administrations.
State-wise Climate Risk (April Trends: 2021–2025)
Former Chief Election Commissioner O. P. Rawat indicated that election authorities have begun factoring in climatic conditions by adjusting polling hours, introducing queue management tools, and enabling home voting options for vulnerable groups. However, he also pointed to the need to address the environmental footprint of elections, including fuel use and plastic waste during campaigns.
The report further links these trends to broader climatic shifts, including warming of the Indian Ocean, which has altered moisture patterns and increased atmospheric instability, factors that contribute to more intense pre-monsoon rainfall and extreme weather events.
Climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll noted that sustained ocean warming and changing land-atmosphere interactions are reshaping rainfall variability across India.
Data shows that extreme weather events continue to take a heavy toll, with lightning remaining the leading cause of deaths among natural calamities in recent years, alongside heat strokes. Meanwhile, coastal and peninsular regions are witnessing rising temperatures and humidity, amplifying health risks.
The report concludes that climate change is no longer a peripheral concern but a central factor influencing India's democratic processes, stressing that proactive adaptation measures are essential to ensure both voter safety and the smooth conduct of elections.
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