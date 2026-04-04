ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Heat, Erratic Rainfall And Extreme Weather Pose Risks To Voter Safety And Turnout In April Assembly Polls: Report

Hyderabad: Intensifying heatwaves, rising humidity, erratic rainfall, and an increase in extreme weather events are likely to pose significant risks to voter safety, turnout, and election management as five states head into Assembly elections in April 2026, according to a latest report by Climate Trends, a research-based consulting organisation.

The report highlights that April weather patterns across poll-bound states, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, have become increasingly volatile over the past five years, with a clear shift toward hotter and more unpredictable conditions.

With nearly 17.4 crore voters, over 2.19 lakh polling stations, and 25 lakh election personnel involved, these climate shifts could directly affect the conduct of elections.

State-wise Number of Human Lives Lost due to Natural Extreme Events in April (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Drawing on data from the India Meteorological Department, the analysis notes that April 2022 was among the warmest on record, with temperatures 1.36°C above normal, while subsequent years have seen sharp fluctuations in rainfall, from deficits to excess, alongside a surge in thunderstorms and lightning incidents.

Forecasts indicate that Assam and West Bengal may witness rainfall and thunderstorm activity in the run-up to polling, including lightning and gusty winds, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to face intense heat and high humidity. These conditions raise the risk of dangerous "wet-bulb" temperatures, significantly increasing heat stress and the likelihood of heat-related illnesses.

Experts cited in the report warn that such evolving climate conditions could disrupt elections by discouraging voter participation, exposing voters and polling staff to health risks, and affecting logistics through weather-related disruptions. They note that pre-monsoon weather activity has been intensifying due to rising temperatures linked to climate change.