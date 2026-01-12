Rising Glacier Lakes Threaten Kashmir With Devastating Floods, New Study Warns
A new study reveals rapidly rising glacier lakes in the Himalayas, posing an urgent flood threat to Kashmir’s communities and ecosystems. Immediate action is crucial.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Srinagar: Mountain communities across Kashmir are facing a growing threat from the very glaciers that define their landscape. A new study has warned that rising temperatures are causing glacial lakes to expand rapidly, creating a “dangerously favourable” environment for catastrophic flooding.
The study, published in the Journal of Glaciology, identifies five specific lakes in the Kashmir Himalaya that are now considered high risk. As glaciers like the massive Kolahoi retreat, meltwater is getting trapped behind fragile walls of loose rock and debris.
These natural dams, also known as moraines, were never meant to hold such a huge quantity of water. Scientists fear they could collapse without warning, triggering what is known as a glacial lake outburst flood.
“This region has no recorded history of major glacial lake outburst floods, but the physical conditions are now becoming dangerously favourable,” said Irfan Rashid, an associate professor at the University of Kashmir and the study’s co-author.
Rashid warned that a single breach could create a domino effect of disasters. Downstream valleys could face a lethal mix of flash floods and landslides capable of wiping out homes and critical infrastructure, he said.
The study was conducted under a project for the Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to the study, researchers used a combination of satellite data and fieldwork to track the thinning ice. They found that the retreat of the glaciers is being driven by a shift in local weather patterns, including warmer winters and a significant decrease in snowfall.
The danger is not theoretical. While the deadly floods that killed dozens in the Kishtwar district during the 2025 monsoon were caused by heavy rain, the event highlighted how defenceless narrow mountain valleys are against sudden surges of water.
Experts with the Central Water Commission (CWC) have noted that this is a regional crisis. Similar trends are appearing across Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, where lakes are growing in both size and number.
In many areas, the path of a potential flood is lined with hydroelectric projects, roads, and villages. A major outburst could travel for miles, picking up boulders and mud that turn the water into a destructive slurry.
The authors of the study, including Seerat Magray and Sami Ullah Bhat, are now urging the government to move beyond research and into active defence. They are calling for the installation of early warning systems and engineering projects to stabilise the weakest natural dams.
They also argue that disaster planning must be integrated into all new construction in the mountains. This is especially true for the hydropower sector, which provides much of the region’s energy but remains highly vulnerable to mountain hazards.
“Climate change is changing the Himalayan landscape faster than we can keep up,” Rashid said. He noted that proactive monitoring is no longer a choice but a necessity for survival in the high-altitude region.
