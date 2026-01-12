ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Glacier Lakes Threaten Kashmir With Devastating Floods, New Study Warns

Srinagar: Mountain communities across Kashmir are facing a growing threat from the very glaciers that define their landscape. A new study has warned that rising temperatures are causing glacial lakes to expand rapidly, creating a “dangerously favourable” environment for catastrophic flooding.

The study, published in the Journal of Glaciology, identifies five specific lakes in the Kashmir Himalaya that are now considered high risk. As glaciers like the massive Kolahoi retreat, meltwater is getting trapped behind fragile walls of loose rock and debris.

These natural dams, also known as moraines, were never meant to hold such a huge quantity of water. Scientists fear they could collapse without warning, triggering what is known as a glacial lake outburst flood.

Rising Glacier Lakes Threaten Kashmir With Devastating Floods, New Study Warns (ETV Bharat)

“This region has no recorded history of major glacial lake outburst floods, but the physical conditions are now becoming dangerously favourable,” said Irfan Rashid, an associate professor at the University of Kashmir and the study’s co-author.

Rashid warned that a single breach could create a domino effect of disasters. Downstream valleys could face a lethal mix of flash floods and landslides capable of wiping out homes and critical infrastructure, he said.