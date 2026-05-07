Rise Of Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry Poses A Challenge For India
India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is currently estimated at around USD 60 billion.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: A growing shift in the global pharmaceutical industry towards China is raising important questions for India, which has long positioned itself as the “pharmacy of the world” through its dominance in generic medicines and vaccine production.
Reports suggest that China is rapidly rising in advanced pharmaceutical research, drug innovation and clinical development, overtaking several global competitors in the number of early-stage drug programmes and clinical trials.
“The development is significant because it reflects a broader transition in the global drug market from low-cost manufacturing to high-value innovation,” said Vinod Kalani, advisor, Confederation of Pharmaceutical Industry of India, to ETV Bharat on Thursday.
India currently remains one of the world’s largest suppliers of generic medicines and vaccines, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of global generic drug exports by volume. Indian pharmaceutical firms have traditionally focused on affordable formulations and contract manufacturing, especially for markets in the United States, Africa and developing economies.
As per government data, India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at USD 30.47 billion in 2024–25, registering a growth of 9.4 per cent over the previous year, supported by a strong manufacturing base and expanding global outreach.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has recently said that India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is currently estimated at around USD 60 billion. Agrawal said that the market is expected to double to approximately USD 130 billion by 2030, reflecting the sector’s scale, depth, and innovation potential.
However, analysts believe China’s aggressive push into innovative drug discovery could intensify competition for Indian companies in the coming years.
“The challenge for India is not manufacturing capacity, where it remains globally competitive, but moving up the value chain into original drug research, biologics and advanced therapies,” said Kalani.
However, due to state investment, faster regulatory approvals, large-scale clinical trial infrastructure and the return of overseas-trained researchers, global pharmaceutical giants have also increasingly partnered with Chinese firms for licensing deals and research collaborations.
For India, the development comes at a time when the government is attempting to reduce import dependence on Chinese pharmaceutical raw materials or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Despite being a leading exporter of finished medicines, India still relies heavily on China for bulk drug imports and chemical intermediates used in medicine production.
Significantly, the central Government has launched the PLI Scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs), Drug Intermediates (DIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in India (also known as the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs) to promote the establishment of new pharmaceutical industrial units.
As per government data in possession of ETV Bharat, the PLI scheme for bulk drugs has a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,940 crore, and it aims to improve self-reliance and reduce import dependence in critical KSMs, DIs and APIs.
As of December 2025, 48 greenfield projects have been approved under the scheme with a committed investment of Rs 4,329.95 crore, against which actual investment of Rs 4,814.1 crore has been made. As many as 38 projects have been commissioned, resulting in the establishment of domestic manufacturing capacity of approximately 56,800MT per annum.
Experts say India nevertheless retains several strategic advantages, including a large pool of skilled scientists, lower manufacturing costs, strong vaccine capabilities and globally recognised pharmaceutical companies. Indian firms are also increasingly investing in biosimilars, cancer therapies and research-driven products.
At the same time, global geopolitical tensions could reshape pharmaceutical supply chains. Western countries have been attempting to diversify healthcare manufacturing away from overdependence on China, potentially creating opportunities for Indian companies.
Public health experts argue that India must now increase investment in research and development, university-industry collaboration and regulatory modernisation if it wants to compete in the next phase of the global pharmaceutical race.
“The future of pharma will depend not just on producing medicines cheaply, but on discovering the medicines of tomorrow,” Kalani added.
It is worth mentioning that the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the central Government to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices for all citizens.
Under this scheme, special outlets called Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened across the country, which provide medicines that are about 50 per cent to 80 per cent cheaper than branded medicines, helping reduce healthcare expenses for patients.
Further, to increase the availability of medicines, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), which is the implementing agency of the PMBJP scheme, utilises an end-to-end information-technology-enabled supply chain system through which the availability of medicines is monitored in these Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs).
According to government data, JAKs are incentivised to maintain the stocks of 200 high-demand products under the scheme.
In addition, 400 fast-moving products are monitored regularly by PMBI with periodic forecasting aided by digital tools.