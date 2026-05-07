ETV Bharat / bharat

Rise Of Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry Poses A Challenge For India

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A growing shift in the global pharmaceutical industry towards China is raising important questions for India, which has long positioned itself as the “pharmacy of the world” through its dominance in generic medicines and vaccine production.

Reports suggest that China is rapidly rising in advanced pharmaceutical research, drug innovation and clinical development, overtaking several global competitors in the number of early-stage drug programmes and clinical trials.

“The development is significant because it reflects a broader transition in the global drug market from low-cost manufacturing to high-value innovation,” said Vinod Kalani, advisor, Confederation of Pharmaceutical Industry of India, to ETV Bharat on Thursday.

India currently remains one of the world’s largest suppliers of generic medicines and vaccines, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of global generic drug exports by volume. Indian pharmaceutical firms have traditionally focused on affordable formulations and contract manufacturing, especially for markets in the United States, Africa and developing economies.

As per government data, India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at USD 30.47 billion in 2024–25, registering a growth of 9.4 per cent over the previous year, supported by a strong manufacturing base and expanding global outreach.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has recently said that India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is currently estimated at around USD 60 billion. Agrawal said that the market is expected to double to approximately USD 130 billion by 2030, reflecting the sector’s scale, depth, and innovation potential.

However, analysts believe China’s aggressive push into innovative drug discovery could intensify competition for Indian companies in the coming years.

“The challenge for India is not manufacturing capacity, where it remains globally competitive, but moving up the value chain into original drug research, biologics and advanced therapies,” said Kalani.

However, due to state investment, faster regulatory approvals, large-scale clinical trial infrastructure and the return of overseas-trained researchers, global pharmaceutical giants have also increasingly partnered with Chinese firms for licensing deals and research collaborations.

For India, the development comes at a time when the government is attempting to reduce import dependence on Chinese pharmaceutical raw materials or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Despite being a leading exporter of finished medicines, India still relies heavily on China for bulk drug imports and chemical intermediates used in medicine production.