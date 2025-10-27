ETV Bharat / bharat

Rise In Technical Issues In BMTC's EV Buses, Financial Losses: Karnataka Transport Minister

Reddy stated that the performance of operators functioning under the FAME II, CESL, Smart City, and other capital investment projects must be reviewed. “Steps should be taken to reduce accidents, ensure safety compliance, and improve driver training,” he added. Private Operators’ Performance Under Scrutiny

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he revealed that over 13,000 breakdown cases have been reported so far among the eco-friendly buses operating under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. “I have written to the Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy requesting immediate action to address the growing problems in EV buses, including battery failures, driver training issues, and poor maintenance,” Reddy said. He explained that under the GCC model, private companies handle bus maintenance and driver appointments, while BMTC only provides conductors. The Union government also pays subsidies directly to the private operators.

An EV bus in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

NTPC operates 90 EV buses, which have recorded a 6.22 per cent cancellation rate and 150 accident cases over the last two-and-a-half years. There have been 842 breakdowns due to battery issues and 59 incidents of drunk or reckless driving, leading to fines totalling Rs 9.8 crore.Switch Mobility runs 300 EV buses with a 5.68 per cent cancellation rate. It has reported 10,976 battery-related failures, 68 cases of reckless or drunk driving, and fines amounting to Rs 3.05 crore.Similarly, Tata Motors operates 1,031 EV buses with a 3.86% cancellation rate and 992 breakdowns, including 2,120 battery failures. There were 467 cases of drunk or careless driving, with penalties totalling Rs 11.99 crore.OHM Global Mobility manages 251 EV buses, recording a 10.81 per cent cancellation rate, 464 breakdowns, and 144 battery-related failures. The company has been fined Rs 67 lakh for various violations.

The minister said frequent strikes by EV bus drivers have also caused major disruptions. Tata Motors drivers have gone on strike 15 times over pay and bonus issues, resulting in 790 trip cancellations and revenue losses of Rs 54.5 lakh.

OHM drivers staged two strikes, cancelling 117 trips and causing losses of Rs 13.7 lakh, while Switch Mobility drivers went on strike four times, causing losses of Rs 24.6 lakh. “EV buses operated by private firms see nearly three times more trip cancellations than BMTC’s diesel buses,” Reddy said.



He added that BMTC’s 5,423 diesel buses continue to perform efficiently, with only 321 breakdowns reported and a mere 2 per cent cancellation rate between 2023 and 2025.



Meanwhile, EV buses under private operators have been involved in 70 accident cases since 2023. “Negligence and irresponsible driving have contributed to the rising number of fatal accidents, which could undermine public trust in the transport system,” the minister said.



Call for Stricter Regulation and Penalties



Reddy has urged that future tenders must include binding clauses to ensure proper driver training before the commencement of service. “The transport corporations and ministry must jointly establish a compliance monitoring system to enforce safety and service quality standards,” he said.



He revealed that private operators have been warned about repeated technical failures and poor performance. “We have already imposed penalties worth Rs 12 crore, and if the problems persist, we will increase the deductions,” he cautioned.



He also proposed that EV drivers should be placed under the direct supervision of state transport corporations to ensure accountability and discipline. “These issues are tarnishing the image of both the state and the central government,” he said, emphasizing the need for swift corrective action to protect public interest and sustain confidence in electric mobility initiatives.

