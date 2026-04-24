ETV Bharat / bharat

Riots 2020: HC Dismisses Delhi Police Appeal Against Bail To Ishrat Jahan

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with a trial court order granting bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's north-east area.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja dismissed an appeal by Delhi Police challenging the trial court's order dated March 14, 2022, saying relief was granted more than four years ago and there was no allegation that the accused violated the conditions of her bail.

"A considerable period of more than four years has passed since the impugned order, and there is no allegation that the respondent has in any manner violated the terms of the bail. We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order. The appeal is accordingly dismissed," the bench said in its order. The bench clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, submitted that the case of another accused was pending in the Supreme Court and a decision in that matter might affect the instant appeal. The bench, however, remarked that nothing remained in the appeal.

Jahan, along with Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).