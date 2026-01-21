ETV Bharat / bharat

Rinku Singh's Sister Issues Apology After Star India Cricketer's AI Video Of Hindu Deities Courts Controversy

Aligarh: Indian cricket team's rising batting star Rinku Singh has landed in controversy after posting an AI video of Hindu deities including Lord Hanuman with rightwing Karni Sena lodging a complaint against the cricketer for “

hurting religious sentiments”.

It is understood that the complaint has been lodged at the Sasni Gate police station.

The complaint followed after an AI video featuring Hindu deities, was shared from Rinku Singh's social media account. The video showed Singh hitting sixes continuously on the cricket field followed by the question: "Who gave you success?" The video attributed the success to the blessings of the deities.

In the complaint against Singh, Karni Sena's district president, Sumit Tomar alleged that the video shows Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, and other deities wearing sunglasses, sitting in a car, and with an English song in the background.