Rinku Singh's Sister Issues Apology After Star India Cricketer's AI Video Of Hindu Deities Courts Controversy
The Karni Sena has lodged a complaint over the AI video saying it hurts religious sentiments of Hindus.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Aligarh: Indian cricket team's rising batting star Rinku Singh has landed in controversy after posting an AI video of Hindu deities including Lord Hanuman with rightwing Karni Sena lodging a complaint against the cricketer for “
hurting religious sentiments”.
It is understood that the complaint has been lodged at the Sasni Gate police station.
The complaint followed after an AI video featuring Hindu deities, was shared from Rinku Singh's social media account. The video showed Singh hitting sixes continuously on the cricket field followed by the question: "Who gave you success?" The video attributed the success to the blessings of the deities.
In the complaint against Singh, Karni Sena's district president, Sumit Tomar alleged that the video shows Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, and other deities wearing sunglasses, sitting in a car, and with an English song in the background.
The outfit claimed that “this kind of portrayal hurts religious sentiments”. It said that the video was being widely viewed on social media and was “sending a wrong message to society”. Tomar demanded strict action in the matter.
Following the complaint, the Sasni Gate police station has started an investigation. Station house officer Manoj Kumar said that a complaint has been received regarding the social media post. The matter is being investigated, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge, he said.
After the controversy surrounding the video escalated, Rinku Singh's sister, Neha Singh, shared a post on social media apologizing and stating that she had no intention of hurting anyone's feelings with the video. The AI-generated video has been deleted from Singh's social media handles.
The controversy comes in the run-up to India's T20 series against New Zealand. The first match of the five-match T20 series, which begins on Wednesday, is to be played in Nagpur with Singh being the top contender in the playing 11.