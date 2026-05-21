RIL, Foreign Firms Rubbish Centre’s Claim In SC Of Unjust Extraction Of Gas From KG Basin
The bench noted that the point was well taken, as gas migration cannot be caused intentionally and could be incidental.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday firmly rejected in the Supreme Court the Centre’s claim that the company and its two offshore partner firms allegedly siphoned gas from the Krishna-Godavari basin deposits that migrated to their area from the state-owned ONGC gas field.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing RIL, submitted that the gas migration might be due to a pressure difference between the two areas. He asked how they could be accused of stealing gas when ONGC had neglected extraction from its area for many years. "The ONGC was sleeping over for 10 years while operationalising the gas extraction," Singhvi said.
The bench noted that the point was well taken, as gas migration cannot be caused intentionally and could be incidental. It was argued that even if RIL and others took the ONGC gas, the amount taken could not be quantified.
Singhvi assailed the Delhi High Court division bench judgment that set aside an arbitral award in RIL's favour. He said it impermissibly imported constitutional doctrines into a contractual arbitration dispute. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the foreign firms, echoed the same arguments.
Sibal said if the situation is reversed and ''let us assume that ONGC had operationalised the gas extraction and RIL and others did not...then, can the government act the way it did and ask ONGC to compensate us''. He also said that the ''whole allegation of gas theft was very wrong''.
Sibal said that the confidence of foreign investors that arbitral awards will not be interfered with so easily should be maintained. It was contended before the bench that the Centre's policy framework itself was designed to maximise the exploitation of natural resources without public investment, with the contractor bearing both capital risk and operational cost.
It was submitted that while ownership of offshore natural resources under Article 297 indisputably vests in the Union, the constitutional provision could not be used abstractly to invalidate contractual arrangements made under that very framework.
Using the analogy of fugitive minerals, it was argued that natural gas, unlike static minerals such as coal, migrates due to pressure differences and does not respect artificial contractual boundaries. The bench will continue to hear the matter on Friday.
The bench was hearing the appeals of RIL, BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict that set aside an arbitral award in their favour in the gas migration dispute with the Centre.
The firms assailed the February 14, 2025, order of the high court setting aside an order of the single-judge bench that had upheld the arbitral award in favour of RIL and its two partners for allegedly siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit.