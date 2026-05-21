ETV Bharat / bharat

RIL, Foreign Firms Rubbish Centre’s Claim In SC Of Unjust Extraction Of Gas From KG Basin

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday firmly rejected in the Supreme Court the Centre’s claim that the company and its two offshore partner firms allegedly siphoned gas from the Krishna-Godavari basin deposits that migrated to their area from the state-owned ONGC gas field.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing RIL, submitted that the gas migration might be due to a pressure difference between the two areas. He asked how they could be accused of stealing gas when ONGC had neglected extraction from its area for many years. "The ONGC was sleeping over for 10 years while operationalising the gas extraction," Singhvi said.

The bench noted that the point was well taken, as gas migration cannot be caused intentionally and could be incidental. It was argued that even if RIL and others took the ONGC gas, the amount taken could not be quantified.

Singhvi assailed the Delhi High Court division bench judgment that set aside an arbitral award in RIL's favour. He said it impermissibly imported constitutional doctrines into a contractual arbitration dispute. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the foreign firms, echoed the same arguments.

Sibal said if the situation is reversed and ''let us assume that ONGC had operationalised the gas extraction and RIL and others did not...then, can the government act the way it did and ask ONGC to compensate us''. He also said that the ''whole allegation of gas theft was very wrong''.