ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Abuse Our Nation, Will Cost You Dearly': Rijiju Warns NY Protesters 'Desecrating' Indian Flag

In the video posted by Union Minister Rijiju on Sunday, Aug 30, one of the protesters can be seen desecrating the Indian flag outside Madison Square Garden in New York. ( X@KirenRijiju )

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took serious exception to protesters allegedly desecrating the Indian flag outside the New York venue where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed an event. Posting a purported video of the protest on the social media platform 'X', Rijiju said, "We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or government. But don't abuse our nation." "Listen carefully... Do not insult our flag and my country. It will cost you dearly," the Union minister said. In the video posted by Rijiju, one of the protesters can be seen desecrating the Indian flag outside Madison Square Garden in New York while others raised pro-Khalistan slogans.