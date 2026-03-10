ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju Slams Congress For Bringing No-Confidence Motion Against 'Impartial' Birla

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he always remained impartial and gave more opportunities to opposition members to express their views in the House.

Participating in the debate on the resolution for removal of Birla from the Speaker's post, Rijiju accused the Congress of attacking constitutional institutions since 2014, when it was ousted from power, and said this time the target is the post of Speaker which is "akin to an attack on democracy itself".

During his hour-long intervention, the Minister strongly defended Birla's actions and quoted former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi to reiterate that the decision of the speaker is final on matters in the Lok Sabha and should be accepted by all.

The minister claimed that 50 opposition members told him personally that they were not happy with the resolution against Birla but had to support it because of political compulsion.

Rijiju also took a dig at the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, claiming he has shown immaturity in his conduct, often skipping the proceedings to go abroad and leaving after his speech, disregarding the rules of the House. The minister went on to say that Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be a better Leader of Opposition than Rahul Gandhi.

Rjiju said that everyone, including the prime minister and other ministers, needs the permission of the speaker to address the Lok Sabha, as the speaker is the custodian of the House.

"If somebody believes that he is above the speaker, then there is no remedy," he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's remark that it is his right to speak in the House and does not need anyone's permission.

Without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said that the Congress leader has shown immaturity by hugging Prime Minister Modi in the House and also winking at his party colleagues during a serious debate.