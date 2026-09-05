ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Turning Into 'Muslim League' & 'Maoist': Kiren Rijiju, Defends Police Action Against Student Protesters

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the principal Opposition party of becoming “leaderless and directionless”, and alleging that it is simultaneously moving towards what he described as “Muslim League” politics and an “extreme leftist” ideology.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat in New Delhi, Rijiju also defended the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar, saying there was no lathicharge while the demonstration remained peaceful, and that police intervened only when protesters attempted to march towards Parliament.

“The present Opposition party is very negative, because of lack of proper leadership. The Congress is leaderless and directionless,” Rijiju said.

“Congress is today turning into two distinct characters. On the one hand, it is becoming Muslim League, and on the other, a Maoist party — extreme leftist,” he said. Rijiju accused the Congress of taking what he termed an “extreme leftist” position on several issues, while simultaneously pursuing what he described as Muslim appeasement.

“The kind of position Congress is taking on every important issue is extreme leftist. They are appeasing the Muslims. In fact, they are behaving like what Muslim League used to be,” he said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of growing confrontation between the BJP-led government and Opposition parties over several issues, with the Opposition parties, led by the Congress, frequently accusing the Union government of suppressing dissent and democratic protests.

Rijiju Defends Jantar Mantar Action

On the police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar, Rijiju rejected the contention that police resorted to a lathicharge on a peaceful demonstration. “There was no lathicharge on a peaceful protest. Only when they tried to march towards Parliament, were they stopped,” Rijiju said.

He maintained that the students had been allowed to continue their protest for more than 30 days without being subjected to such action. “All those over 30 days of protest were peaceful. When they forcefully tried to march towards Parliament, police had to prevent it. It’s a law,” he said.

The Minister argued that the police response should be viewed in the context of the protesters’ attempt to move towards Parliament, rather than as an attempt to prevent the students from expressing their grievances.

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