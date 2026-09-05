Congress Turning Into 'Muslim League' & 'Maoist': Kiren Rijiju, Defends Police Action Against Student Protesters
Union Minister says Congress is leaderless and directionless; calls for amicably settling inter-state problems in the Northeast, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the principal Opposition party of becoming “leaderless and directionless”, and alleging that it is simultaneously moving towards what he described as “Muslim League” politics and an “extreme leftist” ideology.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat in New Delhi, Rijiju also defended the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar, saying there was no lathicharge while the demonstration remained peaceful, and that police intervened only when protesters attempted to march towards Parliament.
“The present Opposition party is very negative, because of lack of proper leadership. The Congress is leaderless and directionless,” Rijiju said.
“Congress is today turning into two distinct characters. On the one hand, it is becoming Muslim League, and on the other, a Maoist party — extreme leftist,” he said. Rijiju accused the Congress of taking what he termed an “extreme leftist” position on several issues, while simultaneously pursuing what he described as Muslim appeasement.
“The kind of position Congress is taking on every important issue is extreme leftist. They are appeasing the Muslims. In fact, they are behaving like what Muslim League used to be,” he said.
The remarks come against the backdrop of growing confrontation between the BJP-led government and Opposition parties over several issues, with the Opposition parties, led by the Congress, frequently accusing the Union government of suppressing dissent and democratic protests.
Rijiju Defends Jantar Mantar Action
On the police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar, Rijiju rejected the contention that police resorted to a lathicharge on a peaceful demonstration. “There was no lathicharge on a peaceful protest. Only when they tried to march towards Parliament, were they stopped,” Rijiju said.
He maintained that the students had been allowed to continue their protest for more than 30 days without being subjected to such action. “All those over 30 days of protest were peaceful. When they forcefully tried to march towards Parliament, police had to prevent it. It’s a law,” he said.
The Minister argued that the police response should be viewed in the context of the protesters’ attempt to move towards Parliament, rather than as an attempt to prevent the students from expressing their grievances.
‘Dimagi Naxals’ A Threat: Rijiju
Rijiju also evoked PM Modi’s latest coinage, “Dimagi Naxal”, which he introduced in his Independence Day speech, arguing that the threat posed by left-wing extremism has evolved beyond armed insurgency. He said armed left-wing extremists had been “almost wiped out”, but claimed the ideology associated with the movement continued to exist among sections of urban intellectuals.
“The PM’s remarks from the Red Fort are absolutely necessary as well as timely,” he said. “Left-wing extremists who took up arms are almost wiped out. But the same thinking is still there in the cities among intellectuals — Dimagi Naxals — which PM rightly said we have to battle out and finish. They are the real threat to the nation.”
Rijiju said the view was not limited to the BJP, and cited former PM Manmohan Singh’s earlier description of left-wing extremism as one of the biggest threats to India’s internal security.
‘Northeast Must Not Become State Vs State’
Describing people of the Northeast as “very emotional”, he said the region shared a common aspiration for development and prosperity. He acknowledged that the Northeast had lagged behind in several sectors in the past, attributing it to the “negligence” of successive Central governments and the perception that the region was distant from Delhi.
According to Rijiju, the situation changed after 2014, with PM Modi making the region a priority in government policy. Against this backdrop, he said, disputes between states and communities were particularly unfortunate.
He cited border differences involving Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland and Manipur, arguing that such disputes should not be allowed to become state-versus-state confrontations. “Problems can be settled amicably, we can live harmoniously together,” he said.
Rijiju also warned about the role of local and social media in amplifying disputes. He said media narratives from one state could portray the other state as being responsible for a dispute, thereby intensifying public sentiment and encouraging young people to resort to violence. He pointed to the close historical and cultural links between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, saying Arunachal Pradesh was initially supported and developed with significant contributions from Assamese people.
On the naming of 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh on official Survey of India maps, Rijiju said the exercise was an administrative correction of nomenclature and pronunciation, rather than a response to China. He dismissed Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying the state’s people had no connection with China in terms of their historical background or cultural identity.
“Chinese naming Arunachal does not make any kind of difference to us. We have nothing to do with China,” he said.
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