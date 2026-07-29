ETV Bharat / bharat

Right-Wing Commentator Mohandas Booked Over YouTube Remarks On Delhi Students' Protest

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police's Cyber Crime wing has registered a case against right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas over remarks he allegedly made in a YouTube video about the students' protest in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) launched by Thiruvananthapuram Cyber police, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that the videos uploaded on Mohandas' YouTube channel "Pathrika" were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.

The FIR invokes Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

The case has been registered under provisions relating to provocation with intent to cause a riot, publication of statements likely to create fear or alarm and disturb public tranquillity, specified computer-related offences under the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Kerala Police Act concerning public order.