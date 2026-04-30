ETV Bharat / bharat

Right To Vote Under Threat, Must Be Made Fundamental Right: Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Thursday that the right to vote is under threat, and the time has come when it should be made a fundamental right for citizens. Speaking with reporters, Ramesh lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying the Election Commission (EC) has never been as compromised as it has been under him.

"The rot started under his predecessor. This man is a player and not a neutral observer," the Congress leader said, slamming Kumar.

Kumar is completely compromised and has become a player in elections, he alleged.

"Home Minister Amit Shah had talked about three Ds -- detect, delete and deport. So we want to know how many non-Indian citizens have been detected, how many have been deleted and how many have been deported," Ramesh said, adding that the right to vote is now under threat.

On opposition parties submitting a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to move a motion for the CEC's removal, the Congress leader said they will continue to make efforts for Kumar's removal as he is "compromised".