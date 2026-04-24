ETV Bharat / bharat

Right To Speedy Trial Cannot Be Exercised To Grant Bail In NDPS Case: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said right to speedy trial is a precious constitutional right but it cannot be exercised to grant bail in matters governed by special enactment such as the NDPS Act, particularly where the recovery is of commercial quantity.

A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih made the observation while setting aside bail to two individuals by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case involving recovery of commercial quantity of heroin.

"The right to speedy trial, rooted in Article 21 of the Constitution, is undoubtedly a precious Constitutional right. That said, in matters governed by a special enactment such as the NDPS Act, particularly where the recovery is of commercial quantity, the said right under Article 21 must be exercised within the framework of Section 37 and cannot be pressed into service solely on the ground of delay to override it.

"The constitutional right under Article 21 and the special provision of law under Section 37, NDPS Act are to be read harmoniously and not placed in opposition to each other. The High Court, by failing to record its satisfaction on the twin conditions under Section 37, has in this court's view, committed an error," the bench said.

The top court said the impugned high court order reflects a lack of adequate consideration of the record as the accused himself admitted that 'apart from the present case one more case FIR is there against him'.