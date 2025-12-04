ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 17.5 Lakh RTI Applications Filed During 2023-24: Centre

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Over 17.5 lakh applications were filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act during 2023-24, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Of the total 17,50,863 such applications filed, 67,615 were rejected and 14,30,031 were answered, according to a data shared by the Union minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

During 2022-23, 16,38,784 RTI applications were filed. Of these, 52,662 were rejected and 13,15,222 were answered, it said. According to the data, 14,21,226 such applications were filed in 2021-22, of which 53,733 were rejected and 11,31,757 were answered. It further said 13,33,802 and 13,74,315 RTI applications were filed in 2020-21 and 2019-20 respectively.

To a query seeking numbers of applications "with no answer or denied information", Singh said, "The Central Information Commission (CIC) has informed that no such data is compiled by them."

In a separate reply, he said the one-time password (OTP) feature was launched in the RTI online portal on January 2 to authenticate the users and protect sensitive personal information. By ensuring only authorised access, the measure strengthens cyber security and aligns with the best practices, the minister said.