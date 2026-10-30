Rift In National Conference As Aggrieved MLAs Pass Resolution; Demand Cabinet Overhaul
The resolution called for dropping all ministers who completed two years in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Srinagar: An internal rift within the ruling National Conference (NC) has come out in the open, with about 19 aggrieved legislators holding a meeting in Srinagar and passing a resolution demanding an overhaul of the council of ministers and the removal of two Abdullah family confidantes.
The resolution called for dropping all ministers who completed two years in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet and filling the ministerial berths on merit and representation based on area. The disgruntled MLAs have also set their demand for the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s two close aide Nasir Aslam Wani and Member of Parliament Shammi Oberoi, sources told ETV Bharat.
At the meeting, the legislators, mainly from Kashmir, flagged the duo’s interference in key decisions, party affairs, and governance. The resolution will be submitted to NC president Farooq Abdullah in the coming days.
On Friday afternoon, about 19 MLAs gathered at the residence of their counterpart Qaiser Jamshed Lone near Srinagar Airport. The legislators hailing from Jammu as well as Kashmir arrived at around 3 PM and talked about all these issues for about four hours. Many legislators described it as a mere lunch party.
Soon after the meeting, Farooq Abdullah removed newly appointed general secretary Mubarak Gul, who had attended it. He was appointed to the key party position after being excluded from the council of ministers. But he had not accepted the position and instead raised a banner of revolt against his exclusion.
The other MLAs who attended the meeting are Nazir Gurezi, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Abdul Majid Larmi, Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo, Khurshid Ahmad, Arjun Singh, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Saif-ud-Din, Farooq Shah, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, Hasnain Masoodi, Dr Sajad Shafi, Javid Iqbal Choudhary, and Hilal Akbar Lone.
The meeting comes ahead of November 3, when disgruntled Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi is set to resign from the NC and Lok Sabha seat. On October 27, the chief minister inducted four new ministers from Kashmir, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameema Firdous, Mir Saifullah, and Altaf Kaloo, and dropped a minister Satish Sharma from Jammu.
However, the decision has not gone well with the excluded MLAs, who have openly expressed their resentment. "All these ministerial berths should be filled on merit, and representation of each area should be kept in mind. The party is being damaged from within by a few coterie and we have demanded their removal from the key positions," a seasoned legislator, who participated in the meeting, told ETV Bharat.
Another legislator expressed frustration with the party functioning, saying the party is slipping into “Congress-style politics” by sidelining merit in favour of “sycophants”.
It was learnt that MLAs from Kashmir discussed Nasir Aslam Wani being made to occupy the top despite losing the 2024 legislative assembly election. Due to his interference, according to insiders, the party has lost its direction in focussing on its main agenda.
"The party is being damaged from within. The deputy chief minister against whom a complaint was raised with the Chief Minister at Dachigam (National Park) meeting in June was retained in the cabinet without a change in the portfolio. There are many allegations yet nobody is taking them seriously,” another MLA added.
Read More