ETV Bharat / bharat

Rift In National Conference As Aggrieved MLAs Pass Resolution; Demand Cabinet Overhaul

File photo of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 3 Min Read

Srinagar: An internal rift within the ruling National Conference (NC) has come out in the open, with about 19 aggrieved legislators holding a meeting in Srinagar and passing a resolution demanding an overhaul of the council of ministers and the removal of two Abdullah family confidantes.

The resolution called for dropping all ministers who completed two years in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet and filling the ministerial berths on merit and representation based on area. The disgruntled MLAs have also set their demand for the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s two close aide Nasir Aslam Wani and Member of Parliament Shammi Oberoi, sources told ETV Bharat.

At the meeting, the legislators, mainly from Kashmir, flagged the duo’s interference in key decisions, party affairs, and governance. The resolution will be submitted to NC president Farooq Abdullah in the coming days. On Friday afternoon, about 19 MLAs gathered at the residence of their counterpart Qaiser Jamshed Lone near Srinagar Airport. The legislators hailing from Jammu as well as Kashmir arrived at around 3 PM and talked about all these issues for about four hours. Many legislators described it as a mere lunch party. Soon after the meeting, Farooq Abdullah removed newly appointed general secretary Mubarak Gul, who had attended it. He was appointed to the key party position after being excluded from the council of ministers. But he had not accepted the position and instead raised a banner of revolt against his exclusion. The other MLAs who attended the meeting are Nazir Gurezi, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Abdul Majid Larmi, Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo, Khurshid Ahmad, Arjun Singh, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Saif-ud-Din, Farooq Shah, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, Hasnain Masoodi, Dr Sajad Shafi, Javid Iqbal Choudhary, and Hilal Akbar Lone.