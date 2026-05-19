ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Group Blames Central Govt For Rift As Uncertainty Looms Over MHA Talks

Srinagar: Rift has emerged in Leh as uncertainty grows over the upcoming meeting between the Ladakh bloc and New Delhi over their demands, including granting statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule to the Union Territory.

Ladakh was hived off as a separate UT without a legislature after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The talks are scheduled with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) panel on May 22 in New Delhi to break the impasse over the demands since their last meeting on February 4. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have jointly engaged with the Central government and have maintained a united front since 2023.

Internal differences have, however, started to crop up in the Leh bloc after founder and former LAB chairman Thupstan Chewang flagged issues over the bloc's strategy. He has raised questions about climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's alleged "foreign funding" in the region. His remarks have brought uncertainty ahead of the scheduled talks with the MHA.

Chewang, who quit the LAB last year over health reasons, is a former BJP Member of Parliament from Ladakh. He parted ways with the saffron party in 2018 over its "false promises and empty rhetoric," yet he still wields considerable influence in the region.

Earlier this month, the bloc had sought a high-powered committee meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Leh. However, Shah declined the meeting as his two-day trip was mainly to attend the first international exposition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha in Leh.

On the other side, Chering Dorjey Lakruk, who leads LBA after Chewang’s exit, sees friction as a part of "Centre’s conspiracy to break the unity of their movement."

"Ladakh is in a crucial phase and these differences are not beneficial for the region," Lakruk told ETV Bharat. "We have no differences within the group itself, but like everywhere else, the government is conspiring to break our unity."