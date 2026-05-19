Ladakh Group Blames Central Govt For Rift As Uncertainty Looms Over MHA Talks
Earlier this month, the Ladakh bloc had sought a high-powered committee meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Leh
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST|
Updated : May 19, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Rift has emerged in Leh as uncertainty grows over the upcoming meeting between the Ladakh bloc and New Delhi over their demands, including granting statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule to the Union Territory.
Ladakh was hived off as a separate UT without a legislature after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
The talks are scheduled with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) panel on May 22 in New Delhi to break the impasse over the demands since their last meeting on February 4. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have jointly engaged with the Central government and have maintained a united front since 2023.
Internal differences have, however, started to crop up in the Leh bloc after founder and former LAB chairman Thupstan Chewang flagged issues over the bloc's strategy. He has raised questions about climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's alleged "foreign funding" in the region. His remarks have brought uncertainty ahead of the scheduled talks with the MHA.
Chewang, who quit the LAB last year over health reasons, is a former BJP Member of Parliament from Ladakh. He parted ways with the saffron party in 2018 over its "false promises and empty rhetoric," yet he still wields considerable influence in the region.
Earlier this month, the bloc had sought a high-powered committee meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Leh. However, Shah declined the meeting as his two-day trip was mainly to attend the first international exposition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha in Leh.
On the other side, Chering Dorjey Lakruk, who leads LBA after Chewang’s exit, sees friction as a part of "Centre’s conspiracy to break the unity of their movement."
"Ladakh is in a crucial phase and these differences are not beneficial for the region," Lakruk told ETV Bharat. "We have no differences within the group itself, but like everywhere else, the government is conspiring to break our unity."
Rebutting the allegation over Wangcuk, Lakruk said that the former chairman inducted him in the body for talks with the Central government. Wangchuk, who received the 2018 Ramon Magsaysay award, served six months in Rajasthan jail under the National Security Act (NSA) before his release in March 2026.
He was arrested after he led a hunger strike in Leh in September 2025 that spiraled into violence, leaving four people dead and 80 wounded. Since then, the climate activist Wangchuk has emerged as a key face of the movement.
In Kargil, political activist Sajjad Hussain Kargili, who has been associated with religious group Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil and has been elected as a co-chairman of KDA, said their alliance with the Leh bloc is intact.
He said that internal differences in the Leh bloc were caused by "miscommunication" among the leaders. But former chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh and a senior BJP leader Tashi Gyalson denied the Centre's hand in the rift.
He added that the LAB sidelined Thupstan, prompting his resignation.
"The Central government has no interest in hatching a conspiracy. This is a frivolous and baseless allegation. The Centre wants resolution of the issues. But some people are not happy and want the deadlock to continue for their own interests," Gyalson added. "Despite being politically and ideologically divergent, Buddhist Leh and Muslim-dominated Kargil have spearheaded a joint campaign for their demands of the sixth schedule and statehood."
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