Richa Ghosh: A Father's Dream And Daughter's World Cup Glory

Daughter Richa fulfilled that elusive dream of his father as she proudly lifted the Champion World Cup ICC women’s trophy in Mumbai on Sunday midnight.
Kolkata: This is like the Indian version of Peter Graf and Steffi Graf. In the late seventies and early eighties, in Germany, father Peter handed over a tennis racket to his daughter Steffi. He was Steffi Graf's first coach. As long as his daughter ruled the tennis circuit, Peter watched most of the matches from the gallery.
Siliguri's Manabendra Ghosh is not aware of the role Peter Graf had played in the tennis legend's life. But Ghosh himself wanted to become a cricketer, a dream that did not succeed. Daughter Richa fulfilled that elusive dream of his father as she proudly lifted the Champion World Cup ICC women’s trophy in Mumbai on Sunday midnight.
How did he teach Richa the game of cricket?
Manabendra Ghosh replied: “If we talk about the early days, history will be long. Not only me, but many others have taught Richa. I am grateful to everyone."
Richa touched a record that either Sourav Ganguly or Jhulan could not achieve. Richa has won the World Cup in cricket for the first time as a Bengali. She has been keeping wickets for the Indian team for several years. She consistently scored runs and the bigger the stage the greater is her contribution. The girl from Bengal has truly captured the glory of the World Cup.
Like the rest of the country, her father stayed up all night. After winning the World Cup in the middle of the night her father could not close his eyes until the morning. The whole country was overflowing with joy. The proud father said that he has not spoken to his daughter yet. “I simply do not have the ability to express the joy of this victory in words. I am mesmerised like thousands of others.”
Richa’s contribution to India's victory is immense. In the final she scored 34 runs off 24 balls against South Africa. A brilliant innings of 26 runs off just 16 balls against Australia in the semi-final. Though short lived, her innings changed the direction of the game. And behind the wicket, she has placed a hand of trust.
Richa's gloves are synonymous with loyalty. And that is why her father could proudly proclaim: “She is my daughter, of course. But now she is the daughter of the country. Success for the country is much bigger than anything. It is incomparable. So everyone shares this success."
Not many people know that Richa used to be a fast bowler initially. She was also the opener. At some stage, Shivshankar Pal made Richa bat in the middle order. Former cricketer Mithu Mukherjee encouraged her to keep wickets. Although cricket education started with her father, it was Mithu – a cricket coach who made a difference. Manabendra said, “I have already said that one person did not make Richa. Many people contributed. She had a competitive frame of mind. The Cricket Association of Bengal, Mithudi and Jhulon helped her become a fighting cricketer."
How was it possible to find Richa?
Abhishek Dalmiya, along with Snehashis and Sourav Ganguly made significant contributions to establishing women's cricket in Bengal on a solid foundation with better infrastructure. Another person who took special initiatives to bring in talents from all over Bengal was Biswaroop Ghosh. He was given the responsibility of picking up talented women cricketers from remote districts. This is how little Richa had joined the special training camps organized in Kalyani from North Bengal.
Reminiscing about all those days, Mithu of CAB said, “Richa was very young then. She had never stayed away so far from home. She would cry when she couldn't see her parents. She was interested in wicket keeping. She was encouraged to keep wickets. One thing, talent is not enough. You have to nurture that talent. Richa did that. Today, Richa is a proud member of the world champion team. The grooming started under me but Richa did the rest herself."
Women's cricket started in Bengal 52 years ago in 1973. “At that time, it was unimaginable to get the facilities like today. Even during practice, there were not enough balls available. There was no money. Now the situation has changed. The number of support staff in the World Cup-winning Indian team is amazing. The result of working tirelessly to bring women's cricket to the fore is today's world victory,” said Mithu Mukherjee.
Mithu further said, "Jhulon and her contemporary cricketers are the product of that infrastructure. Jhulon and others also worked hard. They had to go through many problems. They also had to go through poverty. So when Harmanjyot gives credit to Jhulon and to the other former cricketers, it makes me feel satisfied."
Mithu also spoke about the contribution Richa's father Manabendra Ghosh had in bringing Richa up. He has always been busy and positive in making his daughter a cricketer. He has been by her side, always. The daughter and father worked together to make a dream come true. Richa's father replied, "I have done my father's duty."
