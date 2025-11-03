ETV Bharat / bharat

Richa Ghosh: A Father's Dream And Daughter's World Cup Glory

Kolkata: This is like the Indian version of Peter Graf and Steffi Graf. In the late seventies and early eighties, in Germany, father Peter handed over a tennis racket to his daughter Steffi. He was Steffi Graf's first coach. As long as his daughter ruled the tennis circuit, Peter watched most of the matches from the gallery.

Siliguri's Manabendra Ghosh is not aware of the role Peter Graf had played in the tennis legend's life. But Ghosh himself wanted to become a cricketer, a dream that did not succeed. Daughter Richa fulfilled that elusive dream of his father as she proudly lifted the Champion World Cup ICC women’s trophy in Mumbai on Sunday midnight.

How did he teach Richa the game of cricket?

Manabendra Ghosh replied: “If we talk about the early days, history will be long. Not only me, but many others have taught Richa. I am grateful to everyone."

Richa touched a record that either Sourav Ganguly or Jhulan could not achieve. Richa has won the World Cup in cricket for the first time as a Bengali. She has been keeping wickets for the Indian team for several years. She consistently scored runs and the bigger the stage the greater is her contribution. The girl from Bengal has truly captured the glory of the World Cup.

Like the rest of the country, her father stayed up all night. After winning the World Cup in the middle of the night her father could not close his eyes until the morning. The whole country was overflowing with joy. The proud father said that he has not spoken to his daughter yet. “I simply do not have the ability to express the joy of this victory in words. I am mesmerised like thousands of others.”

Richa’s contribution to India's victory is immense. In the final she scored 34 runs off 24 balls against South Africa. A brilliant innings of 26 runs off just 16 balls against Australia in the semi-final. Though short lived, her innings changed the direction of the game. And behind the wicket, she has placed a hand of trust.

Richa's gloves are synonymous with loyalty. And that is why her father could proudly proclaim: “She is my daughter, of course. But now she is the daughter of the country. Success for the country is much bigger than anything. It is incomparable. So everyone shares this success."