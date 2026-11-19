‘Rich Country, Poor Sanitation’: SC Favours Drone Audits To Enforce Waste Rules
The top court asked chief secretaries to ensure district collectors upload geo-tagged, timestamped photographs of civic facilities and conduct drone and video-call inspections.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Remarking that India is "a rich country but has poor sanitation performance," the Supreme Court expressed concern that failures in solid waste management were negating the nation's broader economic progress, noting that hundreds of districts still lack dedicated monitoring mechanisms and several states have fallen behind key compliance targets.
The apex court asked chief secretaries to ensure district collectors upload geo-tagged, timestamped photographs of civic facilities and conduct drone and video-call inspections to verify ground-level compliance.
A bench comprising Justices S. V. N. Bhatti and N. V. Anjaria passed the order on November 17. In August, the apex court expressed concern over mounting solid waste piles and the absence of civic responsibility, and issued a slew of directions for its management and disposal. It stressed that the infrastructure for the purpose needs to be scaled up to meet the standards of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.
“The SCMC (Supreme Court Monitoring Committee) through the Chief Secretaries of the State(s), directs the District Collectors to identify all bulk waste generators/ BWGs within their respective jurisdictions, in cooperation with the Local Bodies, within six weeks from today,” it said.
In the November 17 order, the bench noted that according to the SCMC report as many as 400 districts (approximately) have yet to formulate and put in place special cells to assist the district collectors. Nine out of 28 states comply with the urban bylaw target, and 16 states do not report on the incorporation of rural bylaws, it added.
The bench also noted that 18 states do not report on rural four-way segregation of solid waste, which runs contrary to the desired performance from special cells in the respective districts.
The bench said, “The court notes that Bharat is now a rich country but has poor sanitation performance. The growth achieved in other fields is completely negated by the negative impact from this manageable dereliction by all the stakeholders. There is a need to emphasise that poor sanitation and solid waste management affect the outlook of our society and country.”
The bench said there are instances where similar economies, within India and outside India, have succeeded in their sanitation and hygiene objectives. Our existing resources make it possible, albeit through unwavering implementation by the statutory enforcing authorities and adherence by the citizens, it added.
The bench said this court, as a repository of the constitutional right to a pollution-free environment, has taken the arduous task of issuing continuing mandamus to the local bodies through the SCMC.
“This court, vide Order dated 18.08.2026, has noted that the unorganised residential, commercial and business sectors form a major part of the problem. The report (by SCMC) is silent on the notices served and on additional areas identified that warrant temporary disconnection of water/electricity for due compliance with the SWM Rules, 2026," noted the bench.
The bench said SCMC, through the proper framework, mandates industrial houses to spend CSR funds on solid waste management infrastructure at the place where the industry is located. The industries cannot be heard to say that the pollution is generated at a place and the CSR contribution is made elsewhere, it added.
Regarding the SCMC report, the bench noted that 755 of 784 district collectors are on the CPCB portal and special cells exist in 59 per cent of districts of the country. “4958 out of 5049 ULBs and 699 of 701 District Panchayats are onboarded. The report refers to convening Special Gram Sabhas in 89102 Gram Panchayats across the country. The Report notes the installation of 4592 Interception Systems and the removal of 21324.69 metric tonnes of waste from the banks and water bodies. Restoration of 778 river stretches is either underway or substantially complete," noted the bench.
The bench noted that in the centrally sponsored programme “Swachhta Hi Seva 2026”, about 2.1 crore citizens, out of a total population of 140 crore, across 4861 LBs, are claimed to have participated.
The bench said this court, drawing on experience and wisdom, and also conscious of the magnitude of the problem and the efforts required to address it, has reposed trust in SCMC and the district collectors across the country. “With the training the officers have been provided over the years, they have to revisit all the details that helped them fulfill their dreams of becoming administrators and implement the court orders to provide the country with a good and habitable environment," noted the bench.
The bench said the district collectors reinvent the needed strategies as per local requirements and, in a dynamic way, assist the chief secretaries and SCMC in implementing SWM Rules, 2026, the court orders.
“This Court, vide Order dated 18.08.2026, has noted that the unorganised residential, commercial and business sectors form a major part of the problem. The Report is silent on the notices served and on additional areas identified that warrant temporary disconnection of water/electricity for due compliance with the SWM Rules, 2026," noted the bench.
“The Railways' response is neither positive nor encouraging. The Railways mapped 630 out of 8809 stations to Local Bodies. Similarly, only 510 premises were segregated and follow four-way waste handling," noted the bench.
The bench said the SCMC issues further directions to the Railways for complete compliance of SCMC directions within eight weeks from today. The bench noted that despite SCMC addressing the registrars general of the High Courts for due compliance with the SWM Rules, 2016, neither a status report nor a reply is received from the registrar generals of the HCs.
The bench said that, as a step forward, the following is directed for necessary action by the SCMC, to be incorporated in its next report.
“The Chief Secretaries are directed to instruct all the District Collectors to upload a geotagged and timestamped timeline photograph showing the status of the facilities in ULBs and RLBs as on 21.11.2026. The progress and state of the facilities as on 01.01.2027," said the bench.
The bench said the district collectors are called upon to report category-wise, including private establishments, BWG (big waste generator)- identified establishments, the deficiency noted, and the steps taken, including notices issued for non-compliance with SWM Rules, 2026.
“The District Collector finds out through drone surveys and video-call inspections, and ascertains the performance on the ground through the staff of the Local Bodies," said the bench, and listed the matter for further hearing on January 12, 2027.
The bench passed the directions in appeals arising from orders of the National Green Tribunal concerning environmental compliance by the municipal corporation under the SWM rules. Bhopal Municipal Corporation challenged the proceedings relating to its obligations in handling municipal solid waste.
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