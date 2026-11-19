ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Rich Country, Poor Sanitation’: SC Favours Drone Audits To Enforce Waste Rules

New Delhi: Remarking that India is "a rich country but has poor sanitation performance," the Supreme Court expressed concern that failures in solid waste management were negating the nation's broader economic progress, noting that hundreds of districts still lack dedicated monitoring mechanisms and several states have fallen behind key compliance targets.

A bench comprising Justices S. V. N. Bhatti and N. V. Anjaria passed the order on November 17. In August, the apex court expressed concern over mounting solid waste piles and the absence of civic responsibility, and issued a slew of directions for its management and disposal. It stressed that the infrastructure for the purpose needs to be scaled up to meet the standards of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.

“The SCMC (Supreme Court Monitoring Committee) through the Chief Secretaries of the State(s), directs the District Collectors to identify all bulk waste generators/ BWGs within their respective jurisdictions, in cooperation with the Local Bodies, within six weeks from today,” it said.

In the November 17 order, the bench noted that according to the SCMC report as many as 400 districts (approximately) have yet to formulate and put in place special cells to assist the district collectors. Nine out of 28 states comply with the urban bylaw target, and 16 states do not report on the incorporation of rural bylaws, it added.

The bench also noted that 18 states do not report on rural four-way segregation of solid waste, which runs contrary to the desired performance from special cells in the respective districts.

The bench said, “The court notes that Bharat is now a rich country but has poor sanitation performance. The growth achieved in other fields is completely negated by the negative impact from this manageable dereliction by all the stakeholders. There is a need to emphasise that poor sanitation and solid waste management affect the outlook of our society and country.”

The bench said there are instances where similar economies, within India and outside India, have succeeded in their sanitation and hygiene objectives. Our existing resources make it possible, albeit through unwavering implementation by the statutory enforcing authorities and adherence by the citizens, it added.

The bench said this court, as a repository of the constitutional right to a pollution-free environment, has taken the arduous task of issuing continuing mandamus to the local bodies through the SCMC.

“This court, vide Order dated 18.08.2026, has noted that the unorganised residential, commercial and business sectors form a major part of the problem. The report (by SCMC) is silent on the notices served and on additional areas identified that warrant temporary disconnection of water/electricity for due compliance with the SWM Rules, 2026," noted the bench.

The bench said SCMC, through the proper framework, mandates industrial houses to spend CSR funds on solid waste management infrastructure at the place where the industry is located. The industries cannot be heard to say that the pollution is generated at a place and the CSR contribution is made elsewhere, it added.

Regarding the SCMC report, the bench noted that 755 of 784 district collectors are on the CPCB portal and special cells exist in 59 per cent of districts of the country. “4958 out of 5049 ULBs and 699 of 701 District Panchayats are onboarded. The report refers to convening Special Gram Sabhas in 89102 Gram Panchayats across the country. The Report notes the installation of 4592 Interception Systems and the removal of 21324.69 metric tonnes of waste from the banks and water bodies. Restoration of 778 river stretches is either underway or substantially complete," noted the bench.

The bench noted that in the centrally sponsored programme “Swachhta Hi Seva 2026”, about 2.1 crore citizens, out of a total population of 140 crore, across 4861 LBs, are claimed to have participated.