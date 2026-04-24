ETV Bharat / bharat

RGI Orders Village-Wise Mapping Of Vulnerable Areas To Ensure Fair Census

New Delhi: The Registrar General of India (RGI) has directed district magistrates and municipal commissioners to identify villages, habitations and communities vulnerable to threats or intimidation that could hamper the free conduct of the Census and carry out vulnerability mapping.

The RGI took cognisance of the possibility that some areas could be left out of the Census due to inaccessibility or prevailing socio-economic realities. It has asked officials to conduct a revenue village-wise exercise to “identify the villages/hamlets/habitats and segments of people vulnerable to any threat, intimidation or interference” with the free conduct of the Census.

The RGI also directed that special areas, such as military installations, will not be covered during the ongoing housing census. A pan-India helpline number -- 1855 -- has also been launched for the Census. “The Charge Officers shall do this exercise by touring their areas extensively and in consultation with the local village officials - patwaris, lekhpals, talattis and village administrative officers,” a directive issued by Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Narayan Singh, to all states and Union territories recently said.

It said local police officers (SHOs) and civil authorities, such as block development officers (BDOs) should also be consulted before finalising the list. “They should identify the source of such threat or intimidation and the persons likely to spearhead such an offence of undue influence. While doing this exercise, they shall take into account both past incidents and current apprehensions,” the directive said.

Officials have also been asked to identify a point of contact within vulnerable habitats or communities so that developments can be tracked constantly. “The Charge Officer and Principal Census Officer (PCO) should compile all such information and finalise the vulnerability mapping for the entire charge/district, respectively,” it said.

In Census parlance, the Principal Census Officers are the district magistrates and municipal commissioners. The RGI directed that Charge Officers and PCOs should make special arrangements to ensure a free and fair Census in vulnerable areas. They have been asked to undertake visits to such locations, meet communities and explain the purpose and arrangements of the Census.

The Census Commissioner also asked district intelligence units to remain alert on the issue and provide regular feedback to the PCO through the district superintendent of police. “The village-wise vulnerability mapping for the district should be available with the District Census Officers (DCOs). Officials from the DCO should compulsorily visit such locations, interact with villagers and constantly monitor developments,” the directive said.