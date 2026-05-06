ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Case: As NHRC Reads The Riot Act, UDF President Calls For Healthcare Reforms, Post For Abhaya's Mother

New Delhi: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, unseating the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the infamous RG Kar Medical College incident in Kolkata has once again come under scrutiny.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Union Health Secretary to submit a detailed compliance report within four weeks, regarding alleged violations of prescribed regulations, and the action taken against officials of RG Kar Medical College.

In a letter issued to Union Health Secretary Puniya Salila Srivastava, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the NHRC said, “The Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is again directed to submit detailed report/compliance report as per direction dated 11.06.2025 of the Commission, within four weeks positively, failing which the Commission shall be constrained to invoke its powers u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for the personal appearance of the authority concerned before the Commission.”

Referring to a complaint filed by Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors Front (UDF), the human rights watchdog said the complainant has drawn the attention of the Commission regarding excessive and inhumane working hours for doctors across medical institutions in India.

“Despite a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW)directive, limiting duty to 48 hours per week or 12 hours per shift, these regulations are widely disregarded, leading to severe physical and mental health issues, compromised patient care and tragic incidents like the recent case at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The complaint demands strict enforcement of the directives, legal action against violators, public transparency of duty-hour norms, and a monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance,” the NGRC stated, quoting Dr Mittal’s complaint filed on March 17, 2025.

Earlier, the NHRC, vide proceeding dated 11.06.2025, had called for a detailed compliance report from the Union Health Secretary on the violation of regulations and action taken against the concerned RG Kar officials, under the aforesaid regulations of Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023. “The Commission has not received requisite report from the concerned authority so far, despite reminder dated 27.10.2025,” the NHRC said in its letter on Tuesday.

With 'Double Engine' Government, No Excuses Left

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mittal said the West Bengal Assembly election result is a turning point in the RG Kar case. “With political alignment at the Centre and in West Bengal — often referred to as a double-engine government — there are no excuses left now. We urge the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the MoH&FW to ensure strict action against both the institution and the culprits, and simultaneously enforce the Uniform Residency Scheme, 1992, with clear accountability mechanisms across all institutions,” said Mittal.