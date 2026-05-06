RG Kar Case: As NHRC Reads The Riot Act, UDF President Calls For Healthcare Reforms, Post For Abhaya's Mother
NHRC asks Union Health Secretary to submit detailed report regarding violation of regulations in 2024 RG Kar Medical College case, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, unseating the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the infamous RG Kar Medical College incident in Kolkata has once again come under scrutiny.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Union Health Secretary to submit a detailed compliance report within four weeks, regarding alleged violations of prescribed regulations, and the action taken against officials of RG Kar Medical College.
In a letter issued to Union Health Secretary Puniya Salila Srivastava, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the NHRC said, “The Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is again directed to submit detailed report/compliance report as per direction dated 11.06.2025 of the Commission, within four weeks positively, failing which the Commission shall be constrained to invoke its powers u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for the personal appearance of the authority concerned before the Commission.”
Referring to a complaint filed by Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors Front (UDF), the human rights watchdog said the complainant has drawn the attention of the Commission regarding excessive and inhumane working hours for doctors across medical institutions in India.
“Despite a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW)directive, limiting duty to 48 hours per week or 12 hours per shift, these regulations are widely disregarded, leading to severe physical and mental health issues, compromised patient care and tragic incidents like the recent case at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The complaint demands strict enforcement of the directives, legal action against violators, public transparency of duty-hour norms, and a monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance,” the NGRC stated, quoting Dr Mittal’s complaint filed on March 17, 2025.
Earlier, the NHRC, vide proceeding dated 11.06.2025, had called for a detailed compliance report from the Union Health Secretary on the violation of regulations and action taken against the concerned RG Kar officials, under the aforesaid regulations of Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023. “The Commission has not received requisite report from the concerned authority so far, despite reminder dated 27.10.2025,” the NHRC said in its letter on Tuesday.
With 'Double Engine' Government, No Excuses Left
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mittal said the West Bengal Assembly election result is a turning point in the RG Kar case. “With political alignment at the Centre and in West Bengal — often referred to as a double-engine government — there are no excuses left now. We urge the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the MoH&FW to ensure strict action against both the institution and the culprits, and simultaneously enforce the Uniform Residency Scheme, 1992, with clear accountability mechanisms across all institutions,” said Mittal.
He said this strict directive from NHRC comes after repeated non-compliance, reflecting the Commission’s serious concern over continued inaction in the case. “The UDF emphasised that this decisive action has come immediately after the West Bengal election results, marking a turning point in accountability. For the first time, with the same political leadership at the Centre and now in West Bengal, there exists a clear opportunity to implement long-pending healthcare reforms, without administrative or political barriers. There are no excuses left now. The system must deliver,” said Dr Mittal.
Recalling the tragic incident of August 2024, when a young postgraduate doctor lost her life after being subjected to extreme working conditions and barbaric torture, the UDF reiterated that this is not just a case, but a symbol of systemic failure. “Dr Abhaya is not just a victim. She is Bengal’s daughter. Justice to her must now translate into structural reform across India,” Dr Mittal said.
UDF Demands: Strict Work Hours For Residents, Post For Victim's Mother
The UDF reiterated that resident doctors across India are routinely subjected to 80-100 hour work weeks, in violation of prescribed norms. “This is not training. It is institutionalised exploitation. The NHRC has rightly recognised this as a human rights issue. Now, enforcement must follow,” Dr Mittal said.
With NHRC invoking coercive provisions, the UDF has urged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to ensure time-bound compliance, accountability, and nationwide reform implementation. It has also demanded immediate nationwide enforcement of Uniform Residency Scheme, 1992, besides National Medical Commission (NMC)-led surprise audits of duty hours across all institutions, strict action against institutions and officials violating norms, and transparent, accountable monitoring systems.
The UDF has also appealed the PMO to entrust Ratna Debnath, the mother of the victim, with a healthcare leadership role in the new West Bengal government. “There may be several doctors who raised their voices after the incident. But Ratna Debnath underwent trauma when she lost her daughter. Her lived experience represents the pain of thousands of resident doctors. West Bengal needs leadership that understands this crisis from the ground level — not just administratively, but emotionally and morally,” Dr Mittal said.
“When resident doctors are forced to work 80-100 hours a week, despite clear regulations, and when their safety can't be guaranteed even inside hospital premises, the system stands exposed. The nation deserves answers and accountability,” he said.
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