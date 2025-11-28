ETV Bharat / bharat

Revised Seismic Map Upgrades Entire Himalayan Belt To Extreme Hazard Zone VI

New Delhi: In its most sweeping overhaul of national seismic standards in nearly a decade, India has released a radically updated earthquake zonation map under a revised Earthquake Design Code that for the first time places the entire Himalayan arc, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kashmir, into a newly created highest-risk Zone VI.

The shift, released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), marks the country’s strongest acknowledgement yet of the immense tectonic stresses buried beneath the region and signals a decisive move away from historical patterns of earthquake damage toward modern, fault-specific hazard science.

The updated map shows that 61% of India now lies in moderate to high seismic hazard zones, significantly increasing the population and infrastructure expected to face damaging ground shaking during future earthquakes. Experts say the change is more than cartographic, it is a fundamental reset in how India must build, plan and expand its cities in the face of persistent seismic threat.

Why the Map Has Changed Now?

According to scientists, the updated map corrects long-standing inconsistencies that left the Himalayan belt divided across Zones IV and V, despite all segments of the mountain arc being stitched together by the same active fault system.

Vineet Gahalaut, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and former head of the National Centre for Seismology, said the new zone finally reflects the real tectonic danger. “The updated map finally brings much-needed uniformity to the Himalayan belt, which earlier remained split across Zones IV and V despite sharing the same underlying tectonic threat,” he said.

Gahalaut added that earlier maps underestimated the hazard posed by long-locked fault sections, parts of the Himalayan megathrust that have not produced a major rupture for nearly two centuries. “The earlier zonation did not fully account for the behaviour of these locked segments, which continue to accumulate stress,” he said. The new classification, he explained, uses a far more scientific approach rooted in fault-level data rather than historical epicentres alone.

Under the new guidelines, any town located along the boundary of two seismic categories will automatically be placed in the higher-risk zone, ensuring that planners cannot rely on legacy assumptions or err on the side of optimism.

A Paradigm Shift: From Past Damage to Future Risk

Environmental and seismic-risk expert Rajesh Solomon Paul called the reclassification a historic shift in India’s earthquake preparedness mindset. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “The reclassification of the entire Himalayan arc into Zone VI represents a paradigm shift: from a historical-damage-based zoning to a scientifically rigorous, risk-based hazard assessment. It reflects the fact that major earthquakes, even ‘rare’ ones, remain a real possibility along long, before-quiet faults. For foothill towns or marginal zones, this change should be read as a wake-up call: hazard is real, and preparedness, through better building codes, retrofits, planning, and public awareness, is no longer optional, but essential. ‘Zone VI’ signals: very high likelihood of strong shaking, with potential for major earthquakes, more than what the older Zone V implied, and underpinned by fault-specific hazard analysis rather than simply historical earthquake records.”

Paul’s remarks underscore a broader concern among scientists: much of northern India, including the plains of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, remains deeply vulnerable not only because of geography but because of unregulated construction, dense habitation and the near absence of seismic-resilient planning.

What Makes the New Map Scientifically Different

The Bureau of Indian Standards said the updated zonation is built using probabilistic seismic hazard assessment (PSHA), a global method that integrates multiple scientific parameters:

Detailed mapping of active faults

Maximum expected magnitude of each fault

How ground shaking decays with distance

The tectonic style of different regions

Lithology and soil characteristics that influence local shaking

These inputs replace older methods that relied heavily on the history of past earthquakes, epicentres and broad geological features, an approach that often underestimated hazards in regions that were quiet for long periods.

BIS officials said the new map provides far clearer estimates of peak ground acceleration (PGA) that future earthquakes may unleash, and urged all state governments, builders, and agencies to adopt the 2025 standards immediately. The earlier map, last updated in 2016, no longer reflects the country’s current seismic understanding.

The urgency is stark: almost three-fourths of India’s population now lives in seismically active areas.

Tougher Building Code, Major Changes in How Structures Must Perform

The revised Earthquake Design Code doesn’t just redraw hazard boundaries, it rewrites how buildings must behave. For the first time, non-structural elements have been given strong emphasis because these components, ceilings, parapets, façade panels, water tanks, electrical conduits and suspended fixtures, frequently collapse during earthquakes even when the core building frame stays intact.