Revised Seismic Map Upgrades Entire Himalayan Belt To Extreme Hazard Zone VI
An expert says the new Zone VI signals a major shift to scientific, risk-based quake zoning and warns that preparedness is essential, reports Surabhi Gupta.
New Delhi: In its most sweeping overhaul of national seismic standards in nearly a decade, India has released a radically updated earthquake zonation map under a revised Earthquake Design Code that for the first time places the entire Himalayan arc, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kashmir, into a newly created highest-risk Zone VI.
The shift, released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), marks the country’s strongest acknowledgement yet of the immense tectonic stresses buried beneath the region and signals a decisive move away from historical patterns of earthquake damage toward modern, fault-specific hazard science.
The updated map shows that 61% of India now lies in moderate to high seismic hazard zones, significantly increasing the population and infrastructure expected to face damaging ground shaking during future earthquakes. Experts say the change is more than cartographic, it is a fundamental reset in how India must build, plan and expand its cities in the face of persistent seismic threat.
Why the Map Has Changed Now?
According to scientists, the updated map corrects long-standing inconsistencies that left the Himalayan belt divided across Zones IV and V, despite all segments of the mountain arc being stitched together by the same active fault system.
Vineet Gahalaut, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and former head of the National Centre for Seismology, said the new zone finally reflects the real tectonic danger. “The updated map finally brings much-needed uniformity to the Himalayan belt, which earlier remained split across Zones IV and V despite sharing the same underlying tectonic threat,” he said.
Gahalaut added that earlier maps underestimated the hazard posed by long-locked fault sections, parts of the Himalayan megathrust that have not produced a major rupture for nearly two centuries. “The earlier zonation did not fully account for the behaviour of these locked segments, which continue to accumulate stress,” he said. The new classification, he explained, uses a far more scientific approach rooted in fault-level data rather than historical epicentres alone.
Under the new guidelines, any town located along the boundary of two seismic categories will automatically be placed in the higher-risk zone, ensuring that planners cannot rely on legacy assumptions or err on the side of optimism.
A Paradigm Shift: From Past Damage to Future Risk
Environmental and seismic-risk expert Rajesh Solomon Paul called the reclassification a historic shift in India’s earthquake preparedness mindset. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “The reclassification of the entire Himalayan arc into Zone VI represents a paradigm shift: from a historical-damage-based zoning to a scientifically rigorous, risk-based hazard assessment. It reflects the fact that major earthquakes, even ‘rare’ ones, remain a real possibility along long, before-quiet faults. For foothill towns or marginal zones, this change should be read as a wake-up call: hazard is real, and preparedness, through better building codes, retrofits, planning, and public awareness, is no longer optional, but essential. ‘Zone VI’ signals: very high likelihood of strong shaking, with potential for major earthquakes, more than what the older Zone V implied, and underpinned by fault-specific hazard analysis rather than simply historical earthquake records.”
Paul’s remarks underscore a broader concern among scientists: much of northern India, including the plains of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, remains deeply vulnerable not only because of geography but because of unregulated construction, dense habitation and the near absence of seismic-resilient planning.
What Makes the New Map Scientifically Different
The Bureau of Indian Standards said the updated zonation is built using probabilistic seismic hazard assessment (PSHA), a global method that integrates multiple scientific parameters:
- Detailed mapping of active faults
- Maximum expected magnitude of each fault
- How ground shaking decays with distance
- The tectonic style of different regions
Lithology and soil characteristics that influence local shaking
These inputs replace older methods that relied heavily on the history of past earthquakes, epicentres and broad geological features, an approach that often underestimated hazards in regions that were quiet for long periods.
BIS officials said the new map provides far clearer estimates of peak ground acceleration (PGA) that future earthquakes may unleash, and urged all state governments, builders, and agencies to adopt the 2025 standards immediately. The earlier map, last updated in 2016, no longer reflects the country’s current seismic understanding.
The urgency is stark: almost three-fourths of India’s population now lives in seismically active areas.
Tougher Building Code, Major Changes in How Structures Must Perform
The revised Earthquake Design Code doesn’t just redraw hazard boundaries, it rewrites how buildings must behave. For the first time, non-structural elements have been given strong emphasis because these components, ceilings, parapets, façade panels, water tanks, electrical conduits and suspended fixtures, frequently collapse during earthquakes even when the core building frame stays intact.
Under the new norms:
Any non-structural component exceeding 1% of a building’s total weight must be anchored and braced.
Heavy fixtures must be secured to prevent internal collapses that injure or trap occupants.
Buildings near active faults must be designed for severe pulse-like ground motions typical of near-fault earthquakes.
Updated limits on displacement, ductility and energy dissipation have been mandated to prevent progressive or total collapse.
Structures must incorporate site-specific response spectra, accounting for local soil flexibility, liquefaction potential and basin effects.
Engineers say these measures will sharply reduce casualties during moderate earthquakes and align India’s standards with those used in Japan, the U.S. and Chile.
Critical Infrastructure Must Stay Functional After Big Quakes
Perhaps the most consequential change is that essential facilities, hospitals, schools, bridges, pipelines, emergency centres and public buildings must remain functional even after a major earthquake. The code now expects these structures not just to survive, but to support post-disaster response and essential services.
Urban planners say this requirement is likely to reshape design decisions in rapidly growing towns across North India, where critical infrastructure often sits atop soft soils prone to amplification and liquefaction.
For the First Time: A Map That Includes Exposure, Not Just Hazard
Another major innovation in the 2025 map is the introduction of an “exposure window”, built using the probabilistic exposure and multi-hazard assessment (PEMA) method. This layer factors in:
- Population density
- Concentration of buildings and infrastructure
- Economic vulnerability
- Urban expansion patterns
By combining hazard with exposure, the new map highlights regions where even moderate shaking could cause heavy losses due to congested construction and poor structural quality. This is especially relevant for cities like Dehradun, Guwahati, Patna, Srinagar, Kangra, and the entire Gangetic plains.
Southern India: Minor Refinements, Stable Tectonics
While the Himalayan region saw sweeping upgrades, the southern peninsula, which lies on a far older and more stable crust, received only minor scientific refinements. The hazard profile remains broadly unchanged, although BIS officials noted that intra-plate earthquakes remain possible and must not be ignored.
What Comes Next
For states along the Himalayan foothills, from Jammu & Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, the shift to Zone VI is expected to trigger:
- Revisions in state building bylaws
- Mandatory seismic audits for critical structures
- Retrofits of vulnerable schools and hospitals
- Greater scrutiny of high-rise construction
- Tighter geotechnical assessments before approving new projects
Urban planners say that the map will also force India to re-examine development in fragile mountain terrains, where unregulated expansion has coincided with escalating geological risks.
A Wake-Up Call for a Densely Populated Belt
India’s new seismic map is not merely a technical document; it is a warning. The Himalayan arc remains one of the most seismically potent zones in the world, capable of producing earthquakes exceeding magnitude 8. Scientists have long stressed that parts of the central Himalaya, especially between Uttarakhand and western Nepal, are overdue for a large, surface-rupturing event.
