Revised Qualifying Percentiles For NEET-PG 2025 To Address Vacant PG Medical Seats Across The Country: NBEMS
Over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: A day after revising the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday said that the decision was taken to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country.
According to the NBEMS, the decision follows the completion of Round-2 counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges.
“The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India’s pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources,” sources from the NBEMS said.
Asserting that all NEET-PG candidates are MBBS-qualified doctors who have completed their degrees and internships, the NBES said, “NEET-PG serves as a ranking mechanism to facilitate transparent, merit-based allocation of seats through centralised counselling. The previous percentile thresholds had restricted the pool of eligible candidates despite the availability of seats.”
The NBEMS said that admissions remain strictly merit-based, determined by NEET-PG rank and candidate preferences.
“Allotments will be made only through authorised counselling mechanisms; no direct or discretionary admissions are permitted. Inter-se merit and choice-based allocation will continue to guide seat distribution. No dilution of academic standards. The revised percentile merely expands eligibility among already-qualified MBBS doctors, and transparency and fairness remain central to the process,” the NBEMS said.
It is worth mentioning that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier requested a revision of the qualifying cut-off on January 12, 2026, citing the urgent need to prevent seat wastage and strengthen healthcare services.
“This measure is consistent with past academic years and has proven effective in ensuring seat utilisation while maintaining academic integrity. It reaffirms the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare system through fair, transparent, and merit-driven processes,” the NBEMS said.
Under the revised criteria, candidates belonging to the General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will now qualify at the 7th percentile, compared to the earlier 50th percentile. The revised cut-off score for this category has been fixed at 103. For general persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), the qualifying percentile has been reduced from the 45th to the 5th percentile, with a revised cut-off score of 90.
For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC), including PwBD candidates within these categories, the qualifying percentile has been lowered from the 40th percentile to the 0th percentile. The revised cut-off score for these categories has been notified as 40.
The NBEMS has reiterated that there will be no change in the NEET PG 2025 ranks that were declared on August 19, 2025. It stated that the eligibility for counselling will remain provisional and subject to verification of documents at various stages of the admission process.