Revised Qualifying Percentiles For NEET-PG 2025 To Address Vacant PG Medical Seats Across The Country: NBEMS

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A day after revising the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday said that the decision was taken to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country.

According to the NBEMS, the decision follows the completion of Round-2 counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges.

“The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India’s pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources,” sources from the NBEMS said.

Asserting that all NEET-PG candidates are MBBS-qualified doctors who have completed their degrees and internships, the NBES said, “NEET-PG serves as a ranking mechanism to facilitate transparent, merit-based allocation of seats through centralised counselling. The previous percentile thresholds had restricted the pool of eligible candidates despite the availability of seats.”

The NBEMS said that admissions remain strictly merit-based, determined by NEET-PG rank and candidate preferences.