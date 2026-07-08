ETV Bharat / bharat

Revised NCERT Class Textbook: Cong's Position On Partition Tweaked, References To Hitler Dropped

New Delhi: The NCERT class 8 social science textbook which was revised following a controversy for allegedly defaming judiciary has more corrections -- a tweaked version of Congress' position on Partition in 1947 saying its acceptance as the only way forward remains a matter of debate.

While VD Savarkar's demand for Swaraj has been added in the new textbook, the references to Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology have been dropped. Months after it stoked a controversy for allegedly defaming the judiciary, the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) this week released the revised class 8 social science textbook -- "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" -- dropping the disputed portions.

The controversial portions along with references to judicial backlog and two major court verdicts have been dropped while fresh material on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms has been added in the revised textbook. However, these are not the only changes made in the revised edition.

The history chapter titled "India's Long Road to Independence" says Partition was "widely opposed even by the Indian National Congress" and that whether accepting it was "the only way forward" remains a matter of debate. The new edition also removes a sentence from the earlier textbook that said "the Congress leaders were helpless as communal massacres engulfed the subcontinent during Partition".

The now withdrawn textbook stated that "taking advantage of the disagreements between Hindu and Muslim leaders, the British decided to divide India and although Mahatma Gandhi and most Congress leaders opposed Partition they ended up accepting it as the only way forward".

The revised textbook also expands the story of the demand for complete independence by adding that "a similar demand for Swaraj was expressed by VD Savarkar in 1925". While the withdrawn text said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose sought Hitler's support to raise an army and described the German leader as a "dictator whose racist Nazi ideology and expansionist goals" had triggered the Second World War".