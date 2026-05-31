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'Revealing Chat With Fellow Anti-National Soros Agents': Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Modi Govt Over CBSE OSM Row

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi interacts with CBSE students and listens to their concerns during a meeting in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid the CBSE OSM row, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday interacted with a group of students and described them as brave young Indians who asked the Modi government simple questions but received "insults instead of answers".

Gandhi, who posted the video of the interaction on X, said that the students deserved a bright future adding, "We will make sure they get it". "Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions -- but got insults instead of answers," Gandhi said in his post on X, accompanying the video.

"They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it," he added. The Congress MP had an informal chat with the students about their ordeal. He also joked about how they were labelled "Pakistanis" and "deep state agents" after raising what he called legitimate concerns and issues.

"You are students. You are asking for your answer sheets, that's all. Now, suddenly, you have become anti-nationals. You have to accept the problem if you have to solve the problem. You are refusing to accept the problem and blaming the poor kids and saying 'you are deep state, you are spies, terrorists,'" he said while attacking the government over the On-Screen Marking controversy.

Several CBSE Class 12 students have flagged mix-up cases after accessing scanned copies uploaded on the portal and finding that the answer sheets did not belong to them.