ETV Bharat / bharat

Revanth Reddy's Ram-Shiva Remarks 'Most Despicable Attack' On Hindu Faith: VHP

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks contrasting Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, alleging that the Congress has "spared no effort" to divide Hindu society and calling it "the most despicable attack on the Hindu faith".

The remarks came a day after Reddy, addressing a conclave organised by a media organisation in Delhi, said Lord Shiva is the "God of the poor", Lord Ram is the "God of the rich" and the BJP is a party of the rich.

Reddy also said the Congress is successful only in the southern states but struggles in the north because the BJP has "stolen Lord Ram", who is revered in the north, while Lord Shiva is worshipped in the south.

Reacting to the remarks, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal alleged that, following the British policy of "divide and rule", the Congress has, over the past 76 years, made every effort to divide Hindu society based on caste, creed, sect, language and region.

"But no one could have imagined that Congress leaders, as the last passengers on its sinking ship, would stoop so low as to start dividing even Hindu deities," Bansal said in a post on X.