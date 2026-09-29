Revanth Reddy's Ram-Shiva Remarks 'Most Despicable Attack' On Hindu Faith: VHP
Bansal alleged that claiming Ram as God of the rich and Shankar as God of the poor amounts to attempt to divide even Hindu deities.
By PTI
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks contrasting Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, alleging that the Congress has "spared no effort" to divide Hindu society and calling it "the most despicable attack on the Hindu faith".
The remarks came a day after Reddy, addressing a conclave organised by a media organisation in Delhi, said Lord Shiva is the "God of the poor", Lord Ram is the "God of the rich" and the BJP is a party of the rich.
Reddy also said the Congress is successful only in the southern states but struggles in the north because the BJP has "stolen Lord Ram", who is revered in the north, while Lord Shiva is worshipped in the south.
Reacting to the remarks, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal alleged that, following the British policy of "divide and rule", the Congress has, over the past 76 years, made every effort to divide Hindu society based on caste, creed, sect, language and region.
अंग्रेजों की फूट डालो और राज करो की नीति पर चलते हुए कांग्रेस ने पिछले 76 वर्षों में हिंदू समाज को जाति मत-पंथ संप्रदाय भाषा और क्षेत्र के आधार पर बांटने में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ी।— विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal বিনোদ বনসল వినోద్ బన్సాల్ (@vinod_bansal) September 29, 2026
किंतु, अब उसके डूबते हुए जहाज के अंतिम यात्री के रूप में कांग्रेस के नेता इतने नीचे गिर जाएंगे कि…
"But no one could have imagined that Congress leaders, as the last passengers on its sinking ship, would stoop so low as to start dividing even Hindu deities," Bansal said in a post on X.
He alleged that claiming Ram as the God of the rich and Shankar as the God of the poor amounts to an attempt to divide even Hindu deities.
Bansal also targeted Congress leaders over their past positions on issues concerning Hindu faith, alleging that those associated with the party have sought to "eradicate Sanatan Dharma", questioned Shri Ramcharitmanas, Goswami Tulsidas and Sita, denied the existence of Lord Ram in the Supreme Court and ordered firing on unarmed Ram devotees.
He questioned what Hindu society can expect from the Congress in such circumstances.
Bansal also referred to a statement he attributed to Reddy during an election campaign: "Congress means Muslim, and Muslim means Congress". He questioned why those who, he alleged, sought to eradicate Sanatan Dharma have now started speaking about devotion to Lord Shiva.
"Congress high command must clarify: Will you apologise for this most despicable attack on Hindu faith for the sake of appeasement politics, or not?" Bansal said.
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