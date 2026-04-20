ETV Bharat / bharat

Return Of The Native: 14 Years After Fleeing Naxal Menace, Budhram Wardha Returns To Abujhmarh Village As DRG Jawan

Narayanpur: Dressed in military-style green-and-khaki camo, Budhram Wardha looked smart, but also somewhat menacing. Not to the residents of Albeda village, Abujhmarh, around 50 km from the district headquarters of Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh. As his his friends and relatives rushed to embrace him, tears of joy flowed uncontrollably from his ears, suddenly transforming the District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan into a vulnerable village boy.

Wardha, who had had to flee his village fearing Naxalites, returned home on April 13 after a gap of 14 years, this time as part of a security team for Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain, who had decided to ride a two-wheeler to Albeda to raise confidence among locals that the Naxal menace was over.

Albeda once had a parallel government run by the Naxalites. The geographical inaccessibility, dense forests and limited administrative access allowed the rebels to flourish there, while for the villagers life remained a struggle, with every day bringing new uncertainties, and every night shrouded in fear.

It was in such circumstances that Wardha’s life took a drastic turn. Wardha recalls that the Naxalite influence was at its peak in 2011-12, when some villagers were tortured to death, sending a chilling message to the rest of the villagers that anyone resisting would meet the same fate.

Wardha was just 25 years old at that time, a stage in life where dreams take shape. He had to fight for his survival as Naxalites continued to threaten that his family could be the next target.

“Naxal violence was rampant at that time. Three villagers were killed by them. They tortured our families,” he said. He had to take the difficult decision to leave behind his ancestral home, land and childhood memories. Following a Naxalite decree, his entire family fled.

Even after they settled in a refugee camp in Narayanpur, their fears weren't alleviated. In the dark of the night, any unfamiliar sound would make Wardha's heart race, so deeply was the fear ingrained in his mind.

But this fear also gave birth to a new determination to live by fighting. Wardha decided to join the police, not just as any job, but as a resolve to end the fear he and countless others experienced.