Return Of Lost Tribe: India's Bnei Menashe Community Set To Move To 'Promised Land' Israel
More than 5,800 members of the Bnei Menashe living in northeastern India are set for their long-awaited return to the promised land, Israel.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
By Afsal Rahman
More than 5,800 members of the Bnei Menashe living in the northeastern part of India are set for their long-awaited return or Aliyah to the "promised land", Israel. Spread across Manipur and Mizoram, Bnei Menashe or Sons of Manasseh identify themselves as the descendants of one of the ten lost tribes in the biblical tradition.
In 2025, the Israeli government announced that it would facilitate the immigration of all remaining Bnei Menashe from India, allocating USD 27 million to bring them to Israel by 2030, the first batch to embark on the journey late this year.
Lost Tribes
According to EBSCO, a leading provider of research databases, the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel refer to the ten of the twelve Hebrew tribes that were exiled and subsequently disappeared from historical records around 722 BCE following the Assyrian conquest of the Northern Kingdom of Israel.
These tribes were originally descended from the twelve sons of Jacob, with the divisions of the tribes occurring after the reign of King Solomon. When King Rehoboam ascended the throne, ten tribes rejected his authority, forming the Northern Kingdom, while the tribes of Joseph and Benjamin constituted the Southern Kingdom of Judah. The Assyrian policy of dispersing conquered peoples led to the significant fragmentation of these ten tribes, making it difficult to trace their descendants.
The Ten Lost Tribes are primarily discussed in the Prophets (Nevi'im) and Writings (Ketuvim) of the Hebrew Bible or Tanakh. They are Asher, Dan, Ephraim, Gad, Issachar, Manasseh, Naphtali, Reuben, Simeon and Zebulun. Several prophets in the Tanakh specifically describe a time when the "Lost Tribes" (often called "Ephraim" or "the House of Israel") will be reunited with the southern tribes ("Judah").
Who are Bnei Menashe?
According to multiple citations, Bnei Menashe, established in 1951 by a group of Tibeto-Burmese jews in Northeastern India, identify themselves as descendants of the biblical tribe of Manasseh. They form a major part of the larger Kuki-Zo group. Many had practised Christianity before converting to Judaism and receiving recognition from Israel's Chief Rabbinate.
They observe traditional Jewish practices, celebrate holidays such as Sukkot, and have established synagogues in their communities. Israel did not formally endorse Bnei Menashe immigration until 2005, when the then Sephardi Chief Rabbi officially recognised the community as descendants of a lost tribe of Israel.
Before 2005, Israel had not approved the community’s immigration, as they were not formally recognised as Jews under Israeli law. However, Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar’s acknowledgement of the community as a “lost tribe” and a “seed of Israel” paved the way for the arrival of roughly 4,000 members over the past 20 years. Today, nearly 5,000 Bnei Menashe live in Israel across more than a dozen localities.
The Aliyah Journey
The act of moving to Israel (Aliyah) is viewed by religious authorities not just as a move, but as the closing of a 2,700-year-old exile. The Israeli cabinet adopted a plan in November 2025 to bring the remaining members of the Bnei Menashe community back to Israel. According to the Jewish Agency for Israel, this decision approved the immigration of approximately 5,800 members to Israel by 2030, with 1,200 others already approved for 2026.
The motion was advanced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Immigration and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Zeev Elkin. Netanyahu described the move as an "important and Zionist" step, aimed at strengthening and developing the northern region.
The newcomers are set to reside in the Galilee, northern occupied Palestine, an area that has been almost emptied of its residents out of fear of Hezbollah’s missiles in the past two years. The cabinet allocated a budget of around USD 27 million to cover the transfer of the first wave of immigrants, including their flights, conversion classes, Hebrew lessons, housing and other benefits.
