Return Of Lost Tribe: India's Bnei Menashe Community Set To Move To 'Promised Land' Israel

Members of the 'Bnei Menashe' community exit the Beith Shalom Synagogue with a copy of the "Shavei Israel" newsletter after a Sabbath on February 18, 2012 in Churachandpur district of north eastern state of Manipur. ( File/AFP )

By Afsal Rahman

More than 5,800 members of the Bnei Menashe living in the northeastern part of India are set for their long-awaited return or Aliyah to the "promised land", Israel. Spread across Manipur and Mizoram, Bnei Menashe or Sons of Manasseh identify themselves as the descendants of one of the ten lost tribes in the biblical tradition.

In 2025, the Israeli government announced that it would facilitate the immigration of all remaining Bnei Menashe from India, allocating USD 27 million to bring them to Israel by 2030, the first batch to embark on the journey late this year.

Lost Tribes

According to EBSCO, a leading provider of research databases, the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel refer to the ten of the twelve Hebrew tribes that were exiled and subsequently disappeared from historical records around 722 BCE following the Assyrian conquest of the Northern Kingdom of Israel.

These tribes were originally descended from the twelve sons of Jacob, with the divisions of the tribes occurring after the reign of King Solomon. When King Rehoboam ascended the throne, ten tribes rejected his authority, forming the Northern Kingdom, while the tribes of Joseph and Benjamin constituted the Southern Kingdom of Judah. The Assyrian policy of dispersing conquered peoples led to the significant fragmentation of these ten tribes, making it difficult to trace their descendants.

The Ten Lost Tribes are primarily discussed in the Prophets (Nevi'im) and Writings (Ketuvim) of the Hebrew Bible or Tanakh. They are Asher, Dan, Ephraim, Gad, Issachar, Manasseh, Naphtali, Reuben, Simeon and Zebulun. Several prophets in the Tanakh specifically describe a time when the "Lost Tribes" (often called "Ephraim" or "the House of Israel") will be reunited with the southern tribes ("Judah").