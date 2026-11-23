ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Subedar From Haryana Beaten To Death By Daughter's In-Laws In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

The spot on the Chirawa bypass where the incident took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Jhunjhunu: A retired Subedar from Haryana was allegedly beaten to death while mediating a dispute with in-laws of his daughter on the Chirawa bypass under the Surajgarh police station in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

According to police, Suresh Kumar (66) was brutally attacked with sticks, an axe, and a spade by his son-in-law Hoshiyar Singh, his father Mandrup and his brother Jasveer, leaving him with a grievous head injury.

He succumbed while undergoing treatment. The body has been handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.

Surajgarh police station house officer (SHO) Ram Singh said the victim came to Chirawa on November 22 to visit his daughter, Monu. He then went to the residence of Monu's in-laws with his grandson, Vigyan, and nephew, Arjun.

Monu had reportedly been facing harassment over dowry demands ever since her marriage in 2012, and Suresh came with the hope of mediating the matter and reconciling the two families. However, he was attacked at the main entrance of Monu's in-law'shouse, Singh said.