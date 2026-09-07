ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Manipuri Musician Objects To Midnight Noise Outside His Delhi House, Pays With His Life

New Delhi: It was a complaint about noise outside his own house that allegedly turned into a fatal confrontation for 54-year-old Chongtham Vikram Singh, a retired musician from Manipur who had made Delhi his home.

According to a preliminary police inquiry, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff outside his residence in Kilokari village, under Sunlight Colony police station in South East Delhi, late on Sunday night. The police said what followed was an assault that left him critically injured. He later died during treatment at Holy Family Hospital.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Sunlight Colony police station on September 7 regarding the beating of C Vikram Singh, son of Virender Kumar. The call, recorded as GD No. 10A, was marked to an assistant sub-inspector for investigation.

The police said their preliminary inquiry indicated that Singh had objected to the alleged nuisance created by delivery workers and dhaba staff in front of his residence. When he came downstairs and confronted the alleged offenders, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.

Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Some suspects, including a minor, have been detained. Further facts will be established during the investigation,” the police said.

The exact circumstances leading to the assault and Singh’s death are still being investigated. The police said necessary legal action would follow after establishing the sequence of events and the role of those involved.

The family’s account, however, paints a picture of a disturbance that had allegedly been continuing for several days. A family member said a group of youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had been creating a disturbance in the locality. Singh, according to the family, had gone outside his house around midnight to ask them to lower their voices.

The Confrontation Turned Violent

“He was assaulted when he requested the group of drunk men to lower their voices and later succumbed to his injuries,” a family member said.

Community members said the incident has deeply shaken the Manipuri population in Delhi, particularly because Singh was a retired musician who had been living with his family in the national capital, not a newcomer.