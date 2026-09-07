Retired Manipuri Musician Objects To Midnight Noise Outside His Delhi House, Pays With His Life
Chongtham Vikram Singh was assaulted when he requested the group of drunk men to lower their voice and later succumbed to injuries, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: It was a complaint about noise outside his own house that allegedly turned into a fatal confrontation for 54-year-old Chongtham Vikram Singh, a retired musician from Manipur who had made Delhi his home.
According to a preliminary police inquiry, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff outside his residence in Kilokari village, under Sunlight Colony police station in South East Delhi, late on Sunday night. The police said what followed was an assault that left him critically injured. He later died during treatment at Holy Family Hospital.
The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Sunlight Colony police station on September 7 regarding the beating of C Vikram Singh, son of Virender Kumar. The call, recorded as GD No. 10A, was marked to an assistant sub-inspector for investigation.
The police said their preliminary inquiry indicated that Singh had objected to the alleged nuisance created by delivery workers and dhaba staff in front of his residence. When he came downstairs and confronted the alleged offenders, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.
Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
“Some suspects, including a minor, have been detained. Further facts will be established during the investigation,” the police said.
The exact circumstances leading to the assault and Singh’s death are still being investigated. The police said necessary legal action would follow after establishing the sequence of events and the role of those involved.
The family’s account, however, paints a picture of a disturbance that had allegedly been continuing for several days. A family member said a group of youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had been creating a disturbance in the locality. Singh, according to the family, had gone outside his house around midnight to ask them to lower their voices.
The Confrontation Turned Violent
“He was assaulted when he requested the group of drunk men to lower their voices and later succumbed to his injuries,” a family member said.
Community members said the incident has deeply shaken the Manipuri population in Delhi, particularly because Singh was a retired musician who had been living with his family in the national capital, not a newcomer.
Members of Manipuri organisations and Northeast community groups gathered at Sunlight Colony police station, demanding a fair, prompt and transparent investigation. Activists also alleged that community members had to pressure the police before an FIR was registered.
"We want justice for Vikram. The investigation should be transparent, and those responsible should be held accountable," said Lily, a Delhi-based Manipuri activist.
A post-mortem examination is being conducted at AIIMS to ascertain the precise cause of death and the nature of injuries. The Northeast youths have organised a candlelight vigil to honour Singh and remember his contribution to music.
Singh’s death has also revived concerns among Northeast communities over their safety in Delhi. While the police have not yet established that the assault was motivated by Singh’s identity or ethnicity, the incident comes against the backdrop of several cases this year involving people from the Northeast being allegedly assaulted, harassed or subjected to racial abuse in the national capital.
A Troubling Pattern In 2026
In March, a woman from Manipur and her friend from Assam were allegedly assaulted near the Saket District Court Complex after objecting to inappropriate and allegedly racial remarks by a group of boys.
The police detained four juveniles in connection with the case. The woman alleged that she was beaten with a belt and that one of the attackers attempted to stab her.
The National Human Rights Commission also took suo motu cognisance of a separate March 8 incident in which a woman from Manipur was allegedly physically assaulted after objecting to lewd and racial abuse in the Malviya Nagar area. The NHRC sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner.
In another incident in May, two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested and assaulted near a hotel in Nehru Place. The police detained four men in connection with the case. One of the women was from Assam.
More recently, in August, two men from Manipur were allegedly assaulted in Munirka following what was described as a dispute over a minor issue. One victim reportedly suffered serious head injuries and was placed on ventilator support. The NHRC took suo motu cognisance and sought a report from the Delhi Police.
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