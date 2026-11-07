Retired Judge Biswajit Basu Becomes 4th Member To Resign From Bengal SIR Panel
Former Calcutta High Court judge resigned from the tribunal hearing appeals related to West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Kolkatta: Former Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu on Saturday resigned from the tribunal hearing appeals related to West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Basu became the fourth member to leave the panel. He cited personal reasons in his resignation letter to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge.
Only two days back, former judge Indrajit Chatterjee stepped down. Former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam, also resigned from the tribunal, citing personal reasons.
The tribunal was established in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive to ensure the prompt hearing and resolution of cases of those excluded from the SIR. The appellate tribunal was constituted with a total of 19 judges.
Earlier, after his resignation, Chatterjee said that he could no longer cope with the strain of commuting.
Notably, following the change in government, a high-level commission was established by the West Bengal administration to investigate allegations of corruption within the state.
Basu is serving as its head, and he has stated that the commission’s doors are open to all individuals who have been affected by corruption.
Justice Basu set aside the decision taken by the previous state government to appoint individuals as judges of the Calcutta High Court by creating “supernumerary” posts.
Furthermore, several significant cases, including those concerning recruitment irregularities in the School Service Commission (SSC), came up for hearing before his bench.
The SIR Tribunal was established, under the direction of the Supreme Court, to enable voters whose names were excluded from the SIR to get them included in voter lists.
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