ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Judge Biswajit Basu Becomes 4th Member To Resign From Bengal SIR Panel

Residents queue up to submit their documents for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at a help camp. ( ANI )

Kolkatta: Former Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu on Saturday resigned from the tribunal hearing appeals related to West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Basu became the fourth member to leave the panel. He cited personal reasons in his resignation letter to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge.

Only two days back, former judge Indrajit Chatterjee stepped down. Former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam, also resigned from the tribunal, citing personal reasons.

The tribunal was established in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive to ensure the prompt hearing and resolution of cases of those excluded from the SIR. The appellate tribunal was constituted with a total of 19 judges.

Earlier, after his resignation, Chatterjee said that he could no longer cope with the strain of commuting.

Notably, following the change in government, a high-level commission was established by the West Bengal administration to investigate allegations of corruption within the state.