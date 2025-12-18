ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired HC Judges Embarrassed To Sit As Junior Ad Hoc Judges To Clear Backlog Of Cases: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday disclosed that several retired judges of the high court are willing to work, to clear the massive pendency of criminal cases in the high courts, “but are very embarrassed to sit as junior judges as part of division benches (alongside their younger colleagues)”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, modifying its 2021 judgment, said that retired high court judges, who were later appointed as ad-hoc judges to clear the backlog of criminal cases, can preside over a single-judge bench or a division bench.

CJI said, “Several former judges have spoken to me. They are retired and willing to work but are very embarrassed to sit as junior judges as part of division benches. We are thinking aloud, if the chief justice is able to persuade the sitting judge to sit along with the former judge as a bench partner”.

The bench asked the central government to frame a policy or fine-tune the existing one on the appointment of former high court judges as ad-hoc judges. “There is such a vast pool of judicial talent.... They retire at the age of 62 years and their experience can be used to deal with the pendency”, said the bench.

On April 20, 2021, a bench led by the then Chief Justice SA Bobde, noted the huge pendency of around 57 lakh cases in the high courts and termed it a "docket explosion". It had paved the way for the appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two to three years to clear the backlog of criminal cases.

During the hearing today, the bench decided to modify one of the aspects of the order. The bench said that the former judges can also preside over single-judge benches and that they should not be made a junior partner of regular judges while sitting in a division bench.