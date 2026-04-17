ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Army Jawan's Son Seeks Voluntary Death After Name Deleted Following Bengal SIR

Madhyamgram: A 43-year-old Sumitabh Mukherjee of Kora Babupara village in West Bengal’s 24 Parganas district has submitted a written appeal to the District Magistrate (DM) seeking permission for voluntary death for himself and his family after his names were “inexplicably” deleted from the electoral rolls despite submitting all necessary documents.

Mukherjee, who works as a driver and lives with his elderly parents, wife, and son, said during the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, his name was removed from the final voter list even though it appeared in the draft list and he had attended a hearing to prove his citizenship.

“I have been a continuous voter since 2002. My name appeared in the draft list as well under serial number 638. I submitted all relevant documents at the hearing held on January 5 at the local Block Development Officer’s (BDO) office. Yet, in the final voter list, my name has been marked as 'deleted', while the names of my parents and wife remain unchanged.”

Mukherjee, who is a son of a retired Indian Army soldier, added that he had been mentally shattered since he didn’t find his name in the electoral roll.

“I am a valid voter of the country, yet I am being deprived of my franchise. I am afraid I will be sent to a detention camp amid the ongoing electoral roll revision process,” he said. “If I am forced to go to a detention camp, I will not be able to endure it. Who will take responsibility for my entire family, including my ailing parents? I have no satisfactory answers from the authorities, and I feel helpless. This is why I have submitted a petition for voluntary euthanasia for myself and my family.”

Mukherjee said that his distress was further aggravated after seeing the name of “Supriti Biswas", identified as a Bangladeshi national, listed adjacent to his name.