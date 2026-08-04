ETV Bharat / bharat

Retired Army Officer's Wife Murdered By Maid After Argument Over Jewellery Theft In Haryana

Police take body of retired army officer's wife into custody after her murder by domestic help in Panchkula ( ETV Bharat )

Panchkula: In a shocking murder case reported from Haryana, a retired Army officer's wife was killed by her domestic help after an argument over jewellery theft in Panchkula, police said. The accused duo, who hid the body in a neighbour's house, has been arrested by the police, which also recovered the body.

The murder in the city's Sector 21, is believed to have taken place on Monday. According to the police, the murder came to light after the slain's husband, Chandramohan, a retired army officer, lodged a missing complaint with the Sector 21 police post saying he did not find his wife 70-year-old Neera Mehta at home when he returned from golf in the afternoon. The police subsequently launched an investigation.

During police investigation, it came to light that the slain had discovered that some gold jewelry was missing from her home and suspected her domestic help, Sunita.

On Monday morning, when her husband went to play golf, Neera went to Sunita's house to question her about the jewellery. A dispute ensued between the two, following which Sunita killed her, police said.