Retired Army Officer's Wife Murdered By Maid After Argument Over Jewellery Theft In Haryana
Police said that the accused along with her son hid the body in a neighbour's house to hide the crime.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Panchkula: In a shocking murder case reported from Haryana, a retired Army officer's wife was killed by her domestic help after an argument over jewellery theft in Panchkula, police said. The accused duo, who hid the body in a neighbour's house, has been arrested by the police, which also recovered the body.
The murder in the city's Sector 21, is believed to have taken place on Monday. According to the police, the murder came to light after the slain's husband, Chandramohan, a retired army officer, lodged a missing complaint with the Sector 21 police post saying he did not find his wife 70-year-old Neera Mehta at home when he returned from golf in the afternoon. The police subsequently launched an investigation.
During police investigation, it came to light that the slain had discovered that some gold jewelry was missing from her home and suspected her domestic help, Sunita.
On Monday morning, when her husband went to play golf, Neera went to Sunita's house to question her about the jewellery. A dispute ensued between the two, following which Sunita killed her, police said.
Police further stated that after the murder, Sunita—assisted by her son—moved the body to the roof of a neighbor's house and hid it behind tiles to hide the crime. Afterward, both returned to their home. It is said that even Sunita's husband was unaware of the incident until dusk.
The police have recovered the body are investigating the murder as well as the theft of the jewelry. Officials state that the interrogation of both accused, who have been taken into custody, is ongoing and all facts related to the case are being examined. Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and other evidence.
Police investigation revealed that Sunita had been working at Neera Mehta's house for nearly a decade. Due to her long association with the household, the family trusted her implicitly. Sunita lived with her husband and son in another house in the same sector, working as a caretaker.
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