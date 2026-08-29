ETV Bharat / bharat

Results For CSIR UGC-NET Declared: National Testing Agency

Yesterday, the results of the UGC NET for 84 subjects were announced, with more than 4,000 candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship.

CSIR UGC NET results
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The results for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET have been declared, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Saturday.

"Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026," NTA said in a post on X. The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its cutting-edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organisation.

CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in research methods under the expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in university departments, national laboratories, and institutions across various fields of Science and interdisciplinary research.

On Friday, the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for 84 subjects were announced, with more than 4,000 candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship.

Also Read

UGC-NET Results Announced For 84 Subjects; NTA To Re-Conduct Exam For English, Commerce, Sociology On Sept 9-10

TAGGED:

NTA
CSIR
CSIR RESULTS
CSIR UGC NET RESULTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.