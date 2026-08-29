ETV Bharat / bharat

Results For CSIR UGC-NET Declared: National Testing Agency

New Delhi: The results for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET have been declared, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Saturday.

"Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026," NTA said in a post on X. The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its cutting-edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organisation.