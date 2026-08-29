Results For CSIR UGC-NET Declared: National Testing Agency
Yesterday, the results of the UGC NET for 84 subjects were announced, with more than 4,000 candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The results for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET have been declared, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Saturday.
"Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026," NTA said in a post on X. The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its cutting-edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organisation.
Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 29, 2026
Candidates can visit the official portal to check their scorecards and result details.
👉 https://t.co/MU0mGVvWRu#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRNET #CSIRNETResult #ResultsDeclared pic.twitter.com/BqdA2QzOia
CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in research methods under the expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in university departments, national laboratories, and institutions across various fields of Science and interdisciplinary research.
On Friday, the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for 84 subjects were announced, with more than 4,000 candidates qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship.
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