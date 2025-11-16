ETV Bharat / bharat

'Results Far Better Than We Expected': Nitish Kumar's Son On NDA's Victory In Bihar Election

Nishant thanked the people of Bihar for their 'overwhelming mandate' in favour of the NDA in the just concluded polls.

Nishant Kumar(R) with father and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Nishant Kumar(R) with father and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 16, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar has thanked the people of Bihar for the overwhelming mandate of the people in the just concluded Bihar Assembly election 2025 saying the NDA got “way more than what we were expecting” in the polls.

The Nitish Kumar led NDA swept the state polls the results of which were declared on Friday, November 14. Kumar's JD(U) combined with the BJP alone bagged 174 of the 243 seats relegating the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD and the Congress, the two constituents of the Mahagathbandhan which were bullish about their victory.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Nishant Kumar, while talking to reporters here on Sunday, thanked the people of Bihar for their overwhelming mandate to the NDA, which bagged 202 seats in the polls. The junior Kumar thanked the people of Bihar, saying that they had “rewarded my father's 20 years of work”. He hoped that Nitish Kumar would uphold this trust and continue the process of development.

"I thank the people of Bihar very much for giving the NDA a landslide victory. I also want to extend my best wishes for the formation of our government."

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

To a question whether he expected the landslide victory for the NDA in the polls, Nishant said, “We had expectations, but the results were far better than expected. All the credit goes to the people. I have full hope that my father will uphold this trust and continue the process of development”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Nitish Kumar, who was declared the CM candidate ahead of the polls, is set to return to the helm. After the results, ND allies Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha have already supported Kumar for the CM post. His name will be formally confirmed soon at a meeting of NDA MLAs.

The NDA has won 202 seats in the Bihar elections. Of these, the BJP won 89, the JDU 85, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha(Secular) 5. The Mahagathbandhan has been reduced to 35 seats.

Read More:

  1. 42% Of Newly-Elected MLAs In Bihar Face Serious Criminal Cases, While 90% Of Them Are Moneyed People
  2. 'Outright Wrongdoing': Sharad Pawar Questions PM Modi's Cash Transfer To Women Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

TAGGED:

NISHANT KUMAR
NITISH KUMAR
BIHAR POLITICS
BIHAR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | BJP Women Empowerment Playbook Yields Dividend Defying Caste Dynamics

Analysis | Congress Bihar Show Casts Shadow On INDIA Bloc’s Existence, Keeps Alliance Thinking

Kolhapur Dancers Perform Bharatanatyam At Everest Base Camp

INTERVIEW | Agra Denied Screens: Kanu Behl Says, 'Fight Is No Longer About My Film; It's About Who Controls What India Watches'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.