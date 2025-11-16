ETV Bharat / bharat

'Results Far Better Than We Expected': Nitish Kumar's Son On NDA's Victory In Bihar Election

Patna: Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar has thanked the people of Bihar for the overwhelming mandate of the people in the just concluded Bihar Assembly election 2025 saying the NDA got “way more than what we were expecting” in the polls.

The Nitish Kumar led NDA swept the state polls the results of which were declared on Friday, November 14. Kumar's JD(U) combined with the BJP alone bagged 174 of the 243 seats relegating the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD and the Congress, the two constituents of the Mahagathbandhan which were bullish about their victory.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Nishant Kumar, while talking to reporters here on Sunday, thanked the people of Bihar for their overwhelming mandate to the NDA, which bagged 202 seats in the polls. The junior Kumar thanked the people of Bihar, saying that they had “rewarded my father's 20 years of work”. He hoped that Nitish Kumar would uphold this trust and continue the process of development.