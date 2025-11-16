'Results Far Better Than We Expected': Nitish Kumar's Son On NDA's Victory In Bihar Election
Nishant thanked the people of Bihar for their 'overwhelming mandate' in favour of the NDA in the just concluded polls.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Patna: Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar has thanked the people of Bihar for the overwhelming mandate of the people in the just concluded Bihar Assembly election 2025 saying the NDA got “way more than what we were expecting” in the polls.
The Nitish Kumar led NDA swept the state polls the results of which were declared on Friday, November 14. Kumar's JD(U) combined with the BJP alone bagged 174 of the 243 seats relegating the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD and the Congress, the two constituents of the Mahagathbandhan which were bullish about their victory.
Nishant Kumar, while talking to reporters here on Sunday, thanked the people of Bihar for their overwhelming mandate to the NDA, which bagged 202 seats in the polls. The junior Kumar thanked the people of Bihar, saying that they had “rewarded my father's 20 years of work”. He hoped that Nitish Kumar would uphold this trust and continue the process of development.
"I thank the people of Bihar very much for giving the NDA a landslide victory. I also want to extend my best wishes for the formation of our government."
To a question whether he expected the landslide victory for the NDA in the polls, Nishant said, “We had expectations, but the results were far better than expected. All the credit goes to the people. I have full hope that my father will uphold this trust and continue the process of development”.
Nitish Kumar, who was declared the CM candidate ahead of the polls, is set to return to the helm. After the results, ND allies Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha have already supported Kumar for the CM post. His name will be formally confirmed soon at a meeting of NDA MLAs.
The NDA has won 202 seats in the Bihar elections. Of these, the BJP won 89, the JDU 85, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha(Secular) 5. The Mahagathbandhan has been reduced to 35 seats.
