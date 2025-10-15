ETV Bharat / bharat

Restrictions Lifted From Leh After 22 Days

File photo of security personnel standing guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh ( ETV Bharat )

Leh/Jammu: Authorities on Wednesday lifted the restrictions in Leh district of Ladakh, 22 days after they were imposed following violence during the statehood protests that left four people dead and over 80 others injured.

The district administration had on September 24 promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh, banning the assembly of five or more persons. No incident of violence had been reported since then, officials said.

“I do hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed vide this office order dated September 24 with immediate effect,” District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, said in an order on Wednesday.

He said certain restrictions were imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.